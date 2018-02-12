Aliko Dangote attends Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday ball

news

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote was one of the guests who graced Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's birthday ball.

The richest man in Africa walked into the event in his usual simple man and was greeted by other guests before he was ushered to his seat. Aliko Dangote sat beside the leader of the House of Representative, Hon Femi Gbajiamiala who also came to honor the actress.

Dangote's presence was greeted by the paparazzi who couldn't get enough of the billionaire and like his usual self, he gave the paparazzi what they wished for as he stroke poses for the cameras.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicks off birthday with party for widows, orphans

Even though he didn't spend the whole night at the event, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde couldn't hide their gratitude to Aliko Dangote for showing up to the party.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had her birthday ball on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the Landmark Event Center which saw in attendance the creme de la creme of the society from business moguls to politicians and celebrities from every aspect of the entertainment industry.

High points of the occasion were Omotola's performance on the stage of her single from her last album and a very spectacular performance by Fuji music maestro, Sir Shina Peters.