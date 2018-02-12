Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Aliko Dangote attends Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday ball

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Aliko Dangote attends actress' birthday ball

  Published: , Refreshed:
Tribute to Omotola jalade ekeinde for 40th birthday play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(Instagram )
Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote was one of the guests who graced Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's birthday ball.

The richest man in Africa walked into the event in his usual simple man and was greeted by other guests before he was ushered to his seat. Aliko Dangote sat beside the leader of the House of Representative, Hon Femi Gbajiamiala who also came to honor the actress.

Dangote's presence was greeted by the paparazzi who couldn't get enough of the billionaire and like his usual self, he gave the paparazzi what they wished for as he stroke poses for the cameras.

Aliko Dangote with Hon Femi Gbajiamila at Omotola's birthday play

Aliko Dangote with Hon Femi Gbajiamila at Omotola's birthday

(Instagram/Tatanaija)

  play Aliko Dangote attend Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th birthday celebration at Landmark event centre on Sunday, February 12, 2017. (Pulse)

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicks off birthday with party for widows, orphans

Even though he didn't spend the whole night at the event, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde couldn't hide their gratitude to Aliko Dangote for showing up to the party.

  play Omotola's magical performance at her 40th birthday celebration at Landmark event centre on Sunday, February 12, 2017. (Pulse.ng)

 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had her birthday ball on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the Landmark Event Center which saw in attendance the creme de la creme of the society from business moguls to  politicians and celebrities from every aspect of the entertainment industry.

  play Sir Shina Peters performing at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th birthday celebration at Landmark event centre on Sunday, February 12, 2017. (Pulse)

 

High points of the occasion were Omotola's performance on the stage of her single from her last album and a very spectacular performance by Fuji music maestro, Sir Shina Peters.

