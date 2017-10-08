Akporo completes mansion in Lagos

The church is moving to the permanent site! Akpororo has completed a mansion in Lagos and it is totally mouthwatering.

The ace comedian took to Instagram to share photos of the handsome mansion he just completed, dedicating it to his daughter and wife, Josephine.

In one of the posts, he shared a photos of the mansion with the caption:

“Except the Lord builds a house. The labourer Labours in vain. Father thank you for this one. I dedicate this to my wife and daughter.”

In another post, she shared a video of himself and his lovely daughter, wishing her a happy birthday.

He wrote: "It's my baby's birthday party @praise_ayomikun do u love Ur New mansion ????"

We believe congrats are in order!