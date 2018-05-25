Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ain't no grandma hotter than Yeni Kuti!

Photo Of The Day Ain't no grandma hotter than Yeni Kuti!

One of the newest grandmothers in town, Yeni Kuti makes our photo of the day.

  • Published:
Yeni Kuti and her grandchild play

Yeni Kuti and her grandchild

(Instagram/YeniAKuti)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you think your grandma is the hottest in town, then take a closer look at this pretty and one of the latest grandma in town.

On our photo of the day we have the beautiful and talented mother, now a grandma, Yeni Kuti showing off her cute grandchild. We all know how grandmothers can be around their grandchildren, priceless!

Yeni Kuti isn't just looking gorgeous in this traditional attire but looks like she actually is the mother of the baby, looking young right? Looks like Yeni Kuti has taken time off her busy schedule to partake in the traditional 'Omugwo' even though it looks like she is actually chilling!

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago it was announced that Yeni Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, had welcomed her first grandchild.

 In a statement released by the handle, @afrikashrine on Instagram, it read, “THE MANAGEMENT AND STAFF OF THE NEW AFRIKA SHRINE CELEBRATE WITH YK POWER WHO IS NOW A GRANDMOTHER... EGBE EGBE WAIN WAIN ARARARARA!!!!!! PLEASE CELEBRATE WITH US.”

Her brother, Femi Kuti also took to Instagram to congratulate his sister.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Celebrity Lifestyle Check out 5 celebrities with expensive carsbullet
2 Daniella Okeke This actress' hot photos will keep the guys uneasybullet
3 Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over...bullet

Related Articles

"The Eve" Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi attend premiere
Seun Kuti All you need to know about the singer
Pulse List African Festivals to watch out for in 2018
Seun Kuti Son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti celebrates daughter on 4th birthday
Yeni Kuti Fela’s daughter now a grandmother
Pulse List 7 African festivals you should witness before you die
Felabration 2017 Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media
Nigeria Afrobeat is Naija's main music contribution to global music
Femi Kuti Singer performs his new album at the "One People, One World" tour in Lagos [Photos]
Music Festivals Here are 3 Nigerian music gatherings you should know about

Celebrities

Your music legend is established.
Olamide See adorable photos of singer taking his son to school
Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that Linda Ikeji is not pregnant
Linda Ikeji All you need to know about media boss' pregnancy
Linda Ikeji shows off 11 room mansion for reality show
Linda Ikeji Celebrity blogger shows off 11 room mansion for reality show
Hafiz oyetoro aka Saka celebrates 15 years of marriage, shares emotional story
Simply Saka Actor celebrates 15 years of marriage, shares emotional story