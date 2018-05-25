Ain't no grandma hotter than Yeni Kuti!

news

If you think your grandma is the hottest in town, then take a closer look at this pretty and one of the latest grandma in town.

On our photo of the day we have the beautiful and talented mother, now a grandma, Yeni Kuti showing off her cute grandchild. We all know how grandmothers can be around their grandchildren, priceless!

Yeni Kuti isn't just looking gorgeous in this traditional attire but looks like she actually is the mother of the baby, looking young right? Looks like Yeni Kuti has taken time off her busy schedule to partake in the traditional 'Omugwo' even though it looks like she is actually chilling!

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago it was announced that Yeni Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, had welcomed her first grandchild.

In a statement released by the handle, @afrikashrine on Instagram, it read, “THE MANAGEMENT AND STAFF OF THE NEW AFRIKA SHRINE CELEBRATE WITH YK POWER WHO IS NOW A GRANDMOTHER... EGBE EGBE WAIN WAIN ARARARARA!!!!!! PLEASE CELEBRATE WITH US.”

Her brother, Femi Kuti also took to Instagram to congratulate his sister.