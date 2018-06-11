Pulse.ng logo
Adesua Etomi shares the phase in her life when things weren't working

Adesua Etomi Actress shares the phase in her life when things weren't working for her

Adesua Etomi is revealing the times in her life when everything was going wrong for her and how she was able to overcome.

  • Published:
Adesua Etomi play

Adesua Etomi

(Instagram/AdesuaEtomi)
Adesua Etomi didn't just become that amazing actress in one night, she too had to fight as she was able to overcome those demons as she shares that phase in her life when things weren't working.

The beautiful actress shared this mind-blowing story on her Instagram page on Monday, June 11, 2018, where she wrote quite a long epistle about the hard times and she was able to get over it.

"This message is linked to my faith and the God I serve but IT IS FOR EVERYONE|. I remember a time in my life when it seemed like NOTHING was going right and I mean NOTHING. Everything just seemed to suck. I was constantly being hurt by people I cared about and was good to, my career...well, I didn't have one and it wasn't for lack of trying, people I loved were going through tough times, everything wasn't going right. It became hard to pray. I'd stay in my house, in bed for daysss. I never talked about it. On so many occassions, I'd cry myself to sleep. I constantly wished I was someone else. I was deeply unhappy.

Can't remember how but I was finally able to start praying through it all. Started talking bout it too. I Wish I could tell you that things got better immediately. Lol. They didn't but I'll tell you what did happen. I fought every single day for my life. The life I knew was mine. I started to focus on what i did have and became more thankful. I started to speak positively about myself and my life. I started to smile more. I started to laugh more and then I learnt the secret of being content in any and every situation. I also learnt to give even when I had very little. I worked on myself and asked God to make me better. One day I remember hearing ' it'll all make sense some day'. I'm not saying it all makes sense now but things are definitely better than they used to be. It didn't happen overnight but it did happen. Slowly but surely. There's a reason I constantly try to remember to keep God at the centre of it all. He's literally holding me together. I still go through tough times, everyone does but my perspective has changed. We don't see complete pictures but I serve a God who does. I know it's tough and I'm really sorry. If no one has told you before, i want you to know that you're stronger than you can possibly imagine, even on the days that you can't get yourself out of bed. You're beautiful. You're loved. You're cherished. You're forgiven and the world needs you. You're not a mistake. All these are true, whether you believe in God or not. I don't know why I wrote this but I feel someone really needs it. Now and always, #emo#77iP## Sunshine

A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on

"Can't remember how but I was finally able to start praying through it all. Started talking bout it too. I Wish I could tell you that things got better immediately. Lol. They didn't but I'll tell you what did happen. I fought every single day for my life. The life I knew was mine. I started to focus on what I did have and became more thankful. I started to speak positively about myself and my life. I started to smile more. I started to laugh more and then I learnt the secret of being content in any and every situation. I also learnt to give even when I had very little. I worked on myself and asked God to make me better," she said

Adesua Etomi play

Adesua Etomi

 

She went on to say that even though things aren't perfect now, slowly and surely it has improved and thanked God for helping her through that period.

"One day I remember hearing ' it'll all make sense someday'. I'm not saying it all makes sense now but things are definitely better than they used to be. It didn't happen overnight but it did happen. Slowly but surely. There's a reason I constantly try to remember to keep God at the center of it all. He's literally holding me together. I still go through tough times, everyone does but my perspective has changed.

"We don't see complete pictures but I serve a God who does. I know it's tough and I'm really sorry. If no one has told you before, I want you to know that you're stronger than you can possibly imagine, even on the days that you can't get yourself out of bed. You're beautiful. You're loved. You're cherished. You're forgiven and the world needs you. You're not a mistake. All these are true, whether you believe in God or not. I don't know why I wrote this but I feel someone really needs it. Now and always, ☀️ Sunshine," she added.

When we read of stories like this, then we begin to understand that all that glitter is not gold. We can all remember a similar story shared by another celebrity, Toke Makinwa who talked about her she overcame depression.

Toke Makinwa shares her depression battles, recent surgery

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest play

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest

(Instagram/ @tokemakinwa)

 

Some few months ago, Toke Makinwa share a story of how she was able to deal with depression and recover from a surgery.

The beautiful multi-talented media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where she got to share her inspiring story with a video of a popular American pastor, Steven Furtick, where she said she got the inspiration from.

