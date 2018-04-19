Adekunle Gold sends Simi cute message on her birthday

news

Once again we get to see Adekunle show his undying love for Simi as he sends her a cute message on her birthday which happens to be today.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he expressed his love and wished her a happy birthday with a beautiful photo of Simi.

"To the girl that deserves every good thing in the world, thank you for giving my life a meaning. Happy birthday, babe ❤️," he wrote.

Adekunle Gold's relationship with Simi is one which we will continue to admire and hopefully see them walk down the aisle someday. When celebrities send messages to their loved ones on their birthdays especially their spouse we always blush at the way they celebrate them.

We've got a number of celebrities who have in the last few months send some really emotional, sometimes prayerful and cute messages to their spouse on their birthdays.

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi celebrates his girlfriend, Temi Otedola on her birthday

Remember earlier in April 2018 when actress, Funke Akindele sent her husband, JJC Skillz a very prayerful message on his birthday? The beautiful and funny actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, where she prayed God to be there for her husband and live long in good health.