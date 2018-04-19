Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Adekunle Gold sends Simi cute message on her birthday

Simi Adekunle Gold sends singer cute message on her birthday

You've got to read the cute message Adekunle Gold sent to Simi on her birthday.

  • Published:
Adekunle Gold and Simi play

Adekunle Gold and Simi

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Once again we get to see Adekunle show his undying love for Simi as he sends her a cute message on her birthday which happens to be today.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he expressed his love and wished her a happy birthday with a beautiful photo of Simi.

"To the girl that deserves every good thing in the world, thank you for giving my life a meaning. Happy birthday, babe ❤️," he wrote.

 

Adekunle Gold's relationship with Simi is one which we will continue to admire and hopefully see them walk down the aisle someday. When celebrities send messages to their loved ones on their birthdays especially their spouse we always blush at the way they celebrate them.

Adekunle Gold, pictured with his arms around Simi's shoulder. play

Adekunle Gold, pictured with his arms around Simi's shoulder.

(Press)

 

We've got a number of celebrities who have in the last few months send some really emotional, sometimes prayerful and cute messages to their spouse on their birthdays.

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi celebrates his girlfriend, Temi Otedola on her birthday

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are, for many, the poster couple of romance goals. play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are, for many, the poster couple of romance goals.

(Mayonikks Photography)

 

Remember earlier in April 2018 when actress, Funke Akindele sent her husband, JJC Skillz a very prayerful message on his birthday? The beautiful and funny actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, where she prayed God to be there for her husband and live long in good health.

Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz play

Funke Akindele and husband JJC Skillz

(Instagram/FunkeAkindele)

 

Then we cant forget back in March 2018 when it was Banky W's birthday and the cute message he got from his wife, Adesua Etomi. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, where she described him as the best ride she has ever had in her life

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Mummy duties as Yvonne Nelson breastfeeds babybullet
2 Davido Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avrilbullet
3 Georgina Onuoha Actress comes for those who called her out for going...bullet

Related Articles

Simi Singer dragged all over Twitter for supporting Dorcas Fapson
Simi Singer is chief bridesmaid at mother's wedding
State Of The Music Why Nigeria has almost no female music producers
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian music producers of 2017
Pulse List 2017 10 Hottest Nigerian Musicians Of 2017
Yemi Alade Artiste hosts guests at exclusive birthday dinner
Adekunle Gold Singer thrills fans with performance at 'One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold' concert
100% Live Simi, Adekunle Gold, Praiz entertain fans with unplugged music [Photos]
The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live Wande coal, Falz, Rudeboy, Adekunle Gold, to perform at Yadadi10
Adekunle Gold 'Ire' Singer lists his most fulfilling career moments

Celebrities

Davido denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril
Davido Singer calls his girlfriend his wife on Instagram
See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery
Davido See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery
Being a feminist in Africa means being willing to go against convention, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says
Chimamanda Adichie Author shares her shocking sexual assault encounter when she was 17! [Video]
Dr Sid gets harassed by SARS officers
Dr Sid Singer gets harassed by SARS officers [Video]