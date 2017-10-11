Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Adebayo Salami :  Actors say women are taught to bow to their husbands

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami says women are to bow to their husbands and husbands are to respect their wives.

Nollywood veteran actor, Adebayo Salami has aired his own opinion concerning the duties of a woman in a home.

While granting an interview with Broadway TV, the actor said that African women are trained to bow before their husbands while the husbands are supposed to respect the wife.

This is coming just a few days after the singer, Tiwa Savage said a man and a woman are not equal in the family. The Mavin Record Label "First Lady" made this submission during a chat on "The Midday Show" with The Beat FM's Tolu 'Toolz' Oniru who engaged her in a discussion on the subject.

"I know I’ll ruffle a few feathers but I also don’t think men and women are equal, I don’t think that’s how God created us that way… especially in the household anyway.

"So I think as females when we realize that yeah we can be strong in our career, but when we are home we have to realize that the man is the head of the house," the music star ended her comments.

It appears that the discussion on gender equality would be one topic that would continue to linger on for a long time because of it diverse views and opinions.

