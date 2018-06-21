A double dose of the sexy Ebube Nwagbo

news

She is beautiful, talented and trust us when we say Ebube Nwagbo one hot actress which is why it is a big deal when she decides to serve a double dose of that hotness.

On our photo of the day, Ebube Nwagbo is serving us a double dose of her sexiness and the guys will be drooling for the super talented actress. she looks so hot despite dressing in a very classy outfit which is why they say a goldfish cannot hide in the pond.

Ebube Nwagbo is known to be among the list of female celebrities who wears the most expensive and classy attires so when we see her on the gram glowing, it doesn't come as a surprise.

Born the eldest in a family of six, Ebube grew up in Warri, Delta State. She attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko and later Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka both in Anambra state where she got a degree in Mass Communication.

The star actress began her acting career at 20 and has since then risen to fame. For her role in the 2013 movie "Widows Cult", Ebube Nwagbo was paid N7million to shave her hair. Ebube who won the award for most fashionable actress in 2014 was once in a romantic relationship with popular artiste Kcee also has a hair brand company called Posh Hairline.