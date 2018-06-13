5 times Tonto Dikeh has called out Churchill Oladunni

news

From the moment Tonto Dikeh's marriage to Churchill Oladunni collapsed, it was followed by what has now become a series of drama.

There goes barely a month where these guys don't call each other out, especially on social media. Tonto Dikeh has had more of the calling out to do as she is quick to slam Churchill on social media or even during interviews.

Here are five times Tonto Dikeh has called out Churchill Oladunni since their marriage collapsed.

1. When she said he couldn't afford a house when they got married

This is the latest of the cold beef between Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Oladunni with the actress saying this time around that he couldn't afford to rent a house when they got married . She made this known in her much-anticipated reality TV show 'King Tonto' which airs on LindaIkeji TV.

"When I got married, we couldn't afford a house. We stayed in my house in Lagos until I traveled to America. Even while I was in America, he was living in my single girl house here in Lagos with my house manager, Peter," Tonto said.

2. The time she joined the search party to find him over debts

We can't forget in a hurry the other time Tonto Dikeh took it upon herself to help search for Churchill Oladunni when he was called out by a company for being indebted to them. It would be recalled that back in May 2018, an online business vendor with the Instagram handle @buy_sell_swap_rent­_ghana had gone on their page to call out Oladunni Churchill for taking away appliances such as air-conditioners from the house he once rented with Tonto Dikeh while they were still residing in Ghana and refusing to pick their calls.

Maybe Tonto got embarrassed over the comments because she was also mentioned and called a dirty tenant by the vendor and decided to be of help to them by going to their comments section and describing how and where to get Churchill.

3. When she said he was married to someone else while they were married

At some point, we weren't even shocked to hear or read about the drama surrounding the divorce between Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Oladunni. So when she granted an interview with Saturday Sun back in February 2018, we got to see another twist to the reason the marriage didn't work.

According to Tonto Dikeh, Churchill was married to someone else while they were still married . "If you want to talk about me and my ex-husband that’s different but I will not even glorify that because he’s eating off my energy and my stardom and I don’t want that anymore. I don’t even think I was ever married because he was married to someone else while I was married to him," she said.

4. The Olusegun Obasanjo relationship drama

A lot of people from the unset thought Oladunni Churchill was actually the son of the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo. However, Tonto Dikeh in one of her calling out episodes debunked the insinuation after an Instagram page called her son, King, the grandson of Obasanjo.

It didn't end there, as the controversial actress went on to spill more about the messy relationship between her and her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill and how she was deceived into believing Obasanjo was her father in law.

"But wouldn't have you using my son's image for a Lie. He has 2 grandfathers. One is late and mine is very much alive. I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I'm a mother and I wldnt tolerate this...Thanks and God bless you & your business," she concluded.

5. When she claimed to have spent N10M marrying him

At some point, Tonto Dikeh was ready to spill and say anything about her failed marriage. It was more like one day, one calling out story from Tonto Dikeh about Churchill. Back in October 2017, Tonto Dikeh in a long post on Instagram slammed Churchill Oladunni over the money spent in their now infamous wedding.