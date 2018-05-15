5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous

news

Dear John Dumelo crushes, he is officially off the market.

This means you should tone down or even stop crushing on him, if possible.

John and his partner Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday, May 12 in Accra.

The ceremony was witnessed by top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to music and movie stars.

So far, the ceremony has been the most talked about event in the entertainment industry this year.

We present to you 5 photos that will make all his crushes jealous!

1. This precious moment!

2. OMG!

3. Drooling over this kiss!

4. Another kiss!

5. The last kiss!