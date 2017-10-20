Nigeria being a very hospitable country plays host a lot of foreigners who sometimes have accustomed our ways and blend in.

We take a look at 5 urban models who have been to Nigeria.

1. Vera Sidika

Kenyan socialite and video vixen, Vera Sidika is one voluptuous lady that has graced a couple of videos and events in Nigeria. The beautiful lady is also known as the "African Nicki Minaj" has got a to die body. Vera Sidika played a role in the musician, Kcee's hilarious video "Ebeano."

Vera Sidika is known to be never shy from expressing her views and is very controversial when it comes to issues relating to women and their relationships. Vera Sidika was reportedly in a relationship with a Nigeria, Oriyomi Johnson which later went soar. This didn't end without the ex-boyfriend alleging that Vera aborted their unborn baby.

2. Amber Rose

Amber Rose is one beautiful urban model who surprised Nigerians when she agreed to visit Nigeria in 2015. She came to Nigeria in 2015 for music star, D'banj's 10th year anniversary on stage as the host of the event.

However, she surprised everyone who turned up for the event when she only spent 7 minutes on the stage, a move which got a lot of people talking and disappointed in her. She, however, promised to return back to Nigeria 2 months after, a yet to be fulfilled promise.

3. Bernice Burgos

Bernice Burgos is known to be not just a vixen but a beautiful one at that. She has joined the list of urban models who have paid a visit to Nigeria. She was invited to Nigeria again by music star, D'banj on his album tour which took place in October 2017.

The beautiful model sure had a nice time in Nigeria as she posted pictures on her Instagram page thanking Nigerians for their hospitality.

4. Huddah Monroe

Kenyan socialite and video vixen, Hudda Monroe is another beautiful lady who has found Nigeria to be her second home as she is always in Nigeria. She has featured in a couple of videos.

Just like her counterpart, Vera Sidika, she also is one controversial personality who is quick to analyze on issues relating relationships and women. Lately, she has channeled her business strength towards selling green tea.

5. The Matharoo sisters

The Matharoo sisters consist of two sisters, Jyoti and Kiran who are of Canadian descent. They were frequent visitors to Nigeria and became part of the social circle until they started were alleged to have blackmailed billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

They got arrested and were detained for days with the police authority before they were deported from the country.