5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year

2018 has so far seen a number of female celebrities turn 40 and trust us when we say they can still pass for beautiful women in their twenties.

For some of these female celebrities, it was a big deal for them as they threw lavish birthday parties to mark the special day while for others it was time to give back to the less privileged and also release their books.

We will be looking at five female celebrities who turned 40 in 2018 and are still glowing in beautiful and attaining achievements in their respective careers.

1. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe actually is the first recorded female celebrity in Nigeria to turn 40 in 2018 as she was born on January 1st. The beautiful mother of two threw a lavish birthday party that saw the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Even though the pre-birthday photo shoot organised by the actress became a controversial issue after it was alleged that the now famous red dress from the shoot belonged to another lady, her birthday party was a success. One of the highlights of the birthday party was when former celebrity couple, Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun got on the dance floor to dance together.

2. Stella Damasus

When we talk about Nollywood actors who have given it all in the industry, Stella Damasus is one name that can't be ignored. However, Stella turned forty this year and she didn't really have a lavish birthday but she was indeed in a celebratory mood on social media.

The beautiful actress got a message from her director husband , Daniel Ademinokan on Instagram which got a lot of people talking. He praised her and thanked God for making her get to forty.

3. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli isn't just seen as a very hardworking woman but a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. The beautiful wife and mother of three sons turned forty in May 2018 and the actress decided to make this year's celebration a different one.

Omoni Oboli released her first book 'The Stars Are Ageless' which dwelled on her grass to grace story. She, however, held a launch for the book which saw her friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance to support her.

4. Omotola Jalade-Ekiende

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned forty back in February 2018 and threw what we think is the biggest celebrity party so far this year . It wasn't your ordinary party. The event which was also themed #Omotola4Point0 which took place on Sunday, February 11, 2018, saw the creme de la creme of Nigeria society in attendance.

The roll call of the guest was indeed a show that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is highly respected an viewed as one influential personality in the country. From billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote to royal fathers and high chiefs including the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the list was endless.

5. Foluke Daramola-Salako

Another Yoruba actress who turned forty this year is the gorgeous busty Foluke Daramola-Salako. The beautiful actress announced that she was celebrating her 40th birthday back in February which came as a surprise to many.

She, however, released a number of breathtaking photos which showed that the actress didn't even look on inch close to someone in her forties.