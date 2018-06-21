Pulse.ng logo
5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year

5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year

Here are five female celebrities who turned forty in 2018 and still look ageless.

  • Published:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(Instagram/RealOmoSexy)
2018 has so far seen a number of female celebrities turn 40 and trust us when we say they can still pass for beautiful women in their twenties.

For some of these female celebrities, it was a big deal for them as they threw lavish birthday parties to mark the special day while for others it was time to give back to the less privileged and also release their books.

We will be looking at five female celebrities who turned 40 in 2018 and are still glowing in beautiful and attaining achievements in their respective careers.

1. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

Mercy Aigbe actually is the first recorded female celebrity in Nigeria to turn 40 in 2018 as she was born on January 1st. The beautiful mother of two threw a lavish birthday party that saw the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry in attendance.

play

 

Even though the pre-birthday photo shoot organised by the actress became a controversial issue after it was alleged that the now famous red dress from the shoot belonged to another lady, her birthday party was a success. One of the highlights of the birthday party was when former celebrity couple, Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun got on the dance floor to dance together.

2. Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

When we talk about Nollywood actors who have given it all in the industry, Stella Damasus is one name that can't be ignored. However, Stella turned forty this year and she didn't really have a lavish birthday but she was indeed in a celebratory mood on social media.

Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

The beautiful actress got a message from her director husband, Daniel Ademinokan on Instagram which got a lot of people talking. He praised her and thanked God for making her get to forty.

ALSO READ: 7 things we noticed at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's 40th birthday

3. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)

 

Omoni Oboli isn't just seen as a very hardworking woman but a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. The beautiful wife and mother of three sons turned forty in May 2018 and the actress decided to make this year's celebration a different one.

Omoni Oboli book launch 'The Stars Are Ageless' to celebrate 40th birthday play

Omoni Oboli book launch to celebrate 40th birthday

 

Omoni Oboli released her first book 'The Stars Are Ageless' which dwelled on her grass to grace story. She, however, held a launch for the book which saw her friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance to support her.

4. Omotola Jalade-Ekiende

play

 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned forty back in February 2018 and threw what we think is the biggest celebrity party so far this year. It wasn't your ordinary party. The event which was also themed #Omotola4Point0 which took place on Sunday, February 11, 2018, saw the creme de la creme of Nigeria society in attendance.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and hubby, Mathew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and hubby, Mathew Ekeinde

(Instagram/RealOmosexy)

 

The roll call of the guest was indeed a show that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is highly respected an viewed as one influential personality in the country. From billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote to royal fathers and high chiefs including the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the list was endless.

5. Foluke Daramola-Salako

Foluke Daramola play

Daramola owns a NGO that caters fro rape victims in Africa.

(Citypeople)

 

Another Yoruba actress who turned forty this year is the gorgeous busty Foluke Daramola-Salako. The beautiful actress announced that she was celebrating her 40th birthday back in February which came as a surprise to many.

Foluke Daramola play

Foluke Daramola

(Press)

 

She, however, released a number of breathtaking photos which showed that the actress didn't even look on inch close to someone in her forties.

