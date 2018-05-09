5 female celebrities who have dated footballers

news

If you think Nigerian footballers only have their eyes on the game, then think again as they also have a soft spot for beautiful women, especially celebrities.

Over the last two decades, we've seen Nigerian footballers take particular interest in female celebrities, especially beauty queens. In some cases, they have ended up married, while in other cases, it didn't end well.

Here are five footballers who got married or dated female celebrities.

1. Joseph Yobo

We all know Joseph Yobo to be one of the two most capped footballers in Nigeria with a successful career in Europe from England to Turkey. However, the former captain of the Super Eagles is married to Adaeze Yobo and they are blessed with three children.

Adaeze Yobo before getting married to Yobo was the crowned Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria back in 2008. Yes, guys, Yobo got himself a beauty queen, who also represented Nigeria at the Miss World beauty pageant. We love the Yobos because of their private lifestyle and how they bless us with cute photos every now and then .

2. Emmanuel Emenike

Another footballer who has a thing for female celebrities is Emmanuel Emenike. Emenike was rumoured to have dated Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo at one time, even though the relationship ended after a while.

The Nigerian international moved on quickly as he started dating former beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi.

Iheoma Nnadi was the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2014 and also went on to represent the country at the Miss World. Even though it is not certain if they have tied the knot, Emmanuel Emenike proposed to Iheoma Nnadi back in 2016 with two wedding rings!

3. Uche Kalu

Like his fellow compatriots, former Nigerian international, Uche Kalu fell in love with and got married to another beauty queen. Uche Kalu in 2011 got married to Stephanie Oforka after dating for a while. Stephanie Oforka was the first runner-up at the 2008 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

In 2017, Uche Kalu bought a Range Rover Autobiography for his wife . The automobile is valued at around 70 million naira.

4. Victor Anichebe

Unlike his fellow former Nigerian international footballers, Victor Anichebe didn't date a beauty queen. Anichebe was once in a relationship with disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Cuppy. This was one relationship that drew public attention with their public display of affection on social media.

At one point in the relationship, Victor got Cuppy a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon which got so much buzz on social media . Even though the relationship didn't last, both parties parted ways without any sort of drama.

5. Chikelue Iloanusi

Chikelue Iloanusi, even though wasn't so popular at the international level of the Super Eagles, was actually popular when he played for the Nigeria's under-19 team in 1999. Now Chikelue Iloanusi's relationship and Nollywood's finest and former beauty queen, Stephanie Okereke was a sweet and bitter story.

The got married in 2004 and had a very rosy marriage until things reportedly fell apart after the actress sustained injuries from an accident. They both went back and forth calling each other out until the marriage finally crashed. Stephanie however, moved on and got married again to her present husband Linus Idahosa.