5 cute celebrity anniversary messages that we love

news

A number of couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries every year to show their commitment, zeal and love for their spouse.

Now we all know how celebrity marriages are, these guys sometimes don't even make it past one year. Most times when celebrities celebrate their anniversaries on social media, we get caught up with funny, cute and hilarious messages they send to their spouses.

1. Ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia Obianodo are the latest couple on this list to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The couple marked their second wedding anniversary on February 6, 2018 and Ebuka had a very cute but hilarious message for his pretty wife and mother of his daughter.

"Two years today since I completely handed you my mumu button without question...Thank you for being the best ride-or-die I could ever ask for. And for being the one with a sharp business mind. Rooting seriously for your new baby...I love you so much!!! Happy anniversary babe," he wrote.

2. IK Osakioduwa

Let's just say the On-air personality isn't just known for his expertise in everything he does but is also one cool father and loving husband to his wife, Olohi. On October 3rd, 2017, the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary and IK sent his wife a very sincere but cute message that got everyone talking for a while .

"This pretty young lady [his wife] and I have been married for 9 years today. It's been 9yrs of fighting over remotes. 9yrs of fighting over you picking at my Dodo & egg with your hands. 9yrs of fighting over who the kids take after when they misbehave (More like 8yrs). 9 yrs of fighting over who is right or wrong.

9 yrs of fighting over "who started it. 9yrs of fighting over whose memory is better. 9yrs of me fighting you over asking jamb questions like "What do you want to eat? 9yrs of you fighting me over some of my clothes that you hate (I know you stole those jeans and burnt them, just like you threatened). Anyways my point is I've loved every single day of our marriage. Looking forward to the rest of our lives together," he wrote.

She too had some cute words to say to him.

ALSO READ: Ebuka reveals that he stopped smoking 10 years ago

3. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo as we all know is our original father and husband of the year so when he celebrated his 5th anniversary with his wife , Bisola, we didn't expect less from him as he gave a hilarious overview of how he escaped the friend-zone to becoming the husband of an amazing woman.

"It’s been 5 amazing years...but it still feels like yesterday... thank God I didn't agree to be just friends... as you wanted to turn me to the zonal coordinator of the (friend zone ) of south south. As you can see, I now know how to fold my clothes properly… eat on the dining table not on the bed... I am working on arranging the shoe part… and it’s not easy… please lets go back to the time when I could sing and you will just forgive me... don't do this see finish na… let my music still touch you... and abeg ehn… try not to always be calling my full names during argument.. it scares me.

"I am still looking for a pidgin English teacher for you… fighting with good English is really funny because words like (expedient) can’t be thrown into an argument... just so you know we are still dating even if we have been married 5 years now. Let me just say it now, I don’t like aerobics... I always feel useless afterwards. Do your thing alone, please i like sleep. It’s not nice that you wake me up 3am and whisper baby I want to talk to you... half of the time... I am just nodding. I didn’t hear jack, and when i say baby you are right, it’s just so you can let me sleep. Please forgive my anyhow behaviours in advance. I love you Busola Dakolo. Forever is just a start. Forever was made for you and me… @busoladakolo," he wrote.

4. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo-Okoye celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in on November 17, 2017, and these guys had some cute words to say to each other. First was Peter who took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife on their anniversary.

"13yrs together and today makes it 4 years we got married, And after all this time, you are still Amazing to me. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!" he wrote. Omotayo on her own part said some amazing words to say to her husband

"13 years together and today makes it 4 years since we became husband and wife!" she begins. Phew, what a journey; two beautiful kids later! I have become such a strong woman because of this story of ours. I thank the Almighty God for you in our lives. You are an amazing father and partner.

A good provider and best of all my friend. Peter Okoye you are such a kind and generous man, it saddens me that most that judge you know not the true person that you are and those that know you are blessed to have you in their lives.

"Your talent is timeless and your heart is priceless. We have screamed at each other and we have cried together as well, but all in all we have grown to understand one another's strengths and weaknesses and we are now in a good place. May God guide you in all that you do and may. He continue to bless you for us my dearest husband and most importantly may he stand for us when the world is against us. Happy anniversary.

5. 2Face Idibia

Music icon, 2Face Idibia and his wife, Annie Idibia celebrated their 4th year wedding anniversary in March 2017 and the singer with his romantic lyrical prowess sent his wife, Annie a cute message to mark their day.

"8yrs ago I met this beautiful human being and 4yrs ago she said yes 2 be by my side thru it all. Words cannot express how much she means 2 me. My true African Queen. She lit up my life. We laugh we fight, we clown around sometimes and get serious sometimes.

If I have 2 do this things all over again it’ll most definitely be with u my love. Thank u 4 choosing me baby. Thank u 4 having been there 4 me all thru this years. Thank u 4 accepting me the way I am. Thank u 4 being the great mother that u are. Thank you my love. We’re not perfect but we’re perfect 4 each other. #mywoman #myeverything #mymine #LYTID #weloveus #4yearsand4eva HAPPY 4th ANNIEversary 2 us," he wrote.