5 celebrities who started out as child stars

The best thing that can ever happen to any celebrity is having the opportunity to recognise their talent early and actually make big use of it.

Over the years we have had a number of these celebrities who started off as child stars and we were all amazed at such talents at an early age. These celebrities didn't slow down, they continued to excel and have become the grown-up celebrities we all know today.

We will be bringing to you guys five celebrities who started off as child stars and have remained relevant in the entertainment industry.

1. William Uchemba

William Uchemba is probably the most popular child star to have come out of Nollywood in the 90s. He was the child star everyone wanted to see and have in their movies. Williams Uchemba acting prowess was undeniable, he could make a sad scene from a movie make you actually cry.

After a while, not so much was heard from him as he went missing in action for some years. However, about two years ago, Williams stormed social media looking like a bag of dollars. He had evolved and become this dashing young man. Even though he hasn't been seen in movies, he has been able to win the hearts of many fans with his funny skits on Instagram.

2. Denrele Edun

Just in case you thought Denrele Edun is one of those celebrities who started out a few years again then let's break it down for you. Denrele Edun actually started off as a child star in the 90s in the then-popular NTA children's programme 'Kiddies Vision 101.' He was one of the child actors from that program.

He didn't stop there, it kind of propelled him to the famous Denrele we all know now. From starring in the popular campus drama in the early 2000s 'Twilight Zone' we all knew this guy wasn't going to stop. Today Denrele has host uncountable numbers of shows on different TV networks. He is seen as one of the most influential celebrities in the country at the moment.

3. Benita Okojie

If you are a 1990s kid then you cant forget how one little girl, Benita Okojie shocked the nation with her amazing voice when she dropped the famous song 'Osemudiamen.' We were blown away by the talent a child at that age possessed, as she continued to make waves.

Benita Okojie kind of took a break from the stardom and went on to finish her university education. Even though she still sings, we still haven't forgotten Benita from the 90s. She today married and blessed with a child .

4. Sharon Ezeamaka

We practically watched Sharon Ezeamaka rise to stardom from a very little age. She was noticeable because of her talent and also the chubby baby look which worked for her. We can't forget her role in the now rested drama series 'Dear Mother' where she played the very inquisitive daughter for years.

Today Sharon has grown into this beautiful young woman with all the curves in the right places and her acting game has even gotten better with age. This we all saw when she was cast for the popular MTV Base series 'Shuga.' Sharon is one child star that we love her story and will continue to watch closely.

5. Olumide Owuru

Olumide Owuru is the newest member of this category of celebrities who broke into fame in childhood. Little or nothing was known about Olumide until we saw him the comedy series 'The Johnsons' where he played the role of 'Tari' the more than overzealous son of Mr Johnson.

Olumide got to show the world his talent and since then he has become a regular face in some movies and TV series. Most popular is his flawless role in MTV Base's 'Shuga' where he played the role of a teenager born with the HIV virus.