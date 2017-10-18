In a world where celebrities are the toast to mouth-watering record deals and endorsement deals, some have been able to openly give back to their parents.

We take a look at some celebrities who have spoiled their parents with beautiful gifts.

1. Reekado Banks

Mavins Record Label superstar, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon popularly known as Reekado Banks back in 2015 surprised everyone when he posted a picture of a house he had built for his parents. The Mavin star took a picture of himself and his obviously elated parents smiling in front of the house.

Reekado Banks have gone to become one of the most sorts after and rising stars in Nigeria with very interesting vibes and songs which have become a back to back hit scenario for him.

2. Small Doctor

Small Doctor is the latest of the celebrities on this list as he has bought for his mother, a brand new Toyota Corolla car with a customised plate number "Mummy Mi". Small Doctor has been in the news lately for his recent hit song "Penalty" which has been receiving massive airplay.

3. Skales

In 2016, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng also known as Skales announced on his Instagram account that he had bought a new house for his mother with a caption

“Set a goal for myself to cop a crib for my mama..So excited I did it finally…mama’s new crib alert …GOD BLESS HER..YOU CAN DO."

Skales had revealed how his mother has singlehandedly raised him up in Kaduna and how she had to do menial jobs just for them to survive.

4. Praiz

Just like all the other celebrities who have gifted their parents with amazing gifts, RnB singer, Praiz back in 2013 bought a brand new car for his mother. A very grateful praiz thanked God for giving him the resources to be able to put a smile on his mother's face.

Praiz took out time from his very busy schedule to personally deliver the car to his mother who resides in Kaduna with his brother.

5. L.A.X.

L.A.X. even though is from a wealthy background got his mother a brand new SUV. The rising music star took to his Instagram page to show off the car which he got for his mother.