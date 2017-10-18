Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Pulse List :  5 celebrities who have made their parents smile with gifts

Pulse List 5 celebrities who have made their parents smile with gifts

We take a look at some celebrities who have spoiled their parents with beautiful gifts.

  • Published:
Reekado Banks play

Reekado Banks

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a world where celebrities are the toast to mouth-watering record deals and endorsement deals, some have been able to openly give back to their parents.

We take a look at some celebrities who have spoiled their parents with beautiful gifts.

1. Reekado Banks

Reekado Banks poses with parents in front the hosue he built for them play

Reekado Banks poses with parents in front the hosue he built for them

(Google)
 

Mavins Record Label superstar, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon popularly known as Reekado Banks back in 2015 surprised everyone when he posted a picture of a house he had built for his parents. The Mavin star took a picture of himself and his obviously elated parents smiling in front of the house.

Reekado Banks have gone to become one of the most sorts after and rising stars in Nigeria with very interesting vibes and songs which have become a back to back hit scenario for him.

2. Small Doctor

Small Doctor buys mom brand new whip play

Small Doctor buys mom brand new whip

(instagram)
 

Small Doctor is the latest of the celebrities on this list as he has bought for his mother, a brand new Toyota Corolla car with a customised plate number "Mummy Mi". Small Doctor has been in the news lately for his recent hit song "Penalty" which has been receiving massive airplay.

3. Skales

Skales poses with mother in front of the house he bought for her play

Skales poses with mother in front of the house he bought for her

(Pulse)
 

In 2016,  Raoul John Njeng-Njeng also known as Skales announced on his Instagram account that he had bought a new house for his mother with a caption

 “Set a goal for myself to cop a crib for my mama..So excited I did it finally…mama’s new crib alert …GOD BLESS HER..YOU CAN DO."

Skales had revealed how his mother has singlehandedly raised him up in Kaduna and how she had to do menial jobs just for them to survive.

4. Praiz

Praiz buys new car for his mother play

Praiz buys new car for his mother

(naijagist.com)
 

Just like all the other celebrities who have gifted their parents with amazing gifts, RnB singer, Praiz back in 2013 bought a brand new car for his mother. A very grateful praiz thanked God for giving him the resources to be able to put a smile on his mother's face.

Praiz took out time from his very busy schedule to personally deliver the car to his mother who resides in Kaduna with his brother.

5. L.A.X.

L.A.X. shows off cars he bought for himself and his mother play

L.A.X. shows off cars he bought for himself and his mother

(Google)
 

L.A.X. even though is from a wealthy background got his mother a brand new SUV. The rising music star took to his Instagram page to show off the car which he got for his mother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 celebrities who died just before their primebullet
2 Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in...bullet
3 Pulse List 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainmentbullet

Related Articles

Music Skales - 'Agolo'
Depression How to help your friend who is dealing with this
Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun wedding
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
Eniola Badmus Photos from actress' private birthday dinner
Photo Of The Day Eniola Badmus drops a hot picture on her birthday
Sarkodie Rapper releases 5th album "Highest"
Music Toby Grey - 'Konibaje' Ft. 9ice; Skales
Praiz “When I win 50 Grammys, I would call myself a fulfilled musician,” singer says
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]

Celebrities

Chime and Davido
Davido Watch the burial of singer's friend, Chime
Bose Alao
Bose Alao Actress reconciles with hubby, Razaq Omotoyossi after battery allegation
Davido
Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custody
Chioma Akpotha looking ravishingly beautiful
Photo Of The Day Chioma Akpotha looks ravishingly beautiful