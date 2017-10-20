Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

2Face Idibia :  Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friends

2Face Idibia Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friends

2Face Idibia has joined other celebrities to speak about the mysterious deaths of Davido's friends.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2Face Idibia play

2Face Idibia

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

2Baba has joined other celebrities to lean their voice over the sad turn of events that befell music star Davido.

In an exclusive interview with NET, the music icon spoke about the death of Davido's three friends who all died mysteriously within one week. He had some advice to give to Davido

2Baba salutes his fans play

2Baba salutes his fans

(Instagram/2babaofficial)

 

"Nobody plans for stuff for this. It makes you want to start to think, should I hide myself? should I stop being that jolly good fellow? So many things come to your head when things like this happen.

"There are only two things, one, keep your head straight and two be grateful to friends and your creator and then henceforth just be careful. Don't change your friendliness for anything and you know how people are always quick to write your own story on your behalf," he said.

Postby

 

ALSO READ: 2Face Idibia says he is not Nigeria's problem

It would be recalled that Davido has been in the news over the mysterious death of three of his friends, Olugbemiga 'DJ Olu' Abiodun, Tagbo Umeike and Chime Amaechi who all died within one week.

Chime and Davido play

Chime and Davido

(NET)

 

Tagbo Umeike was last seen partying with Davido and his crew before he was found dead in his car at a General Hospital on October 4, 2017, while DJ Olu and Chime Amaechi were both found dead in the car belonging to DJ Olu on October 7, 2017.

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

 

The death of these guys brought a lot of negative attention to Davido, as actress Caroline Danjuma called him out, citing that Davido had some questions to answer over the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Psquare The fight between the brothers might have gotten to their wivesbullet
2 Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custodybullet
3 Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo diedbullet

Related Articles

Eedris Abdulkareem "You must be a stupid man" rapper tells Mr Eazi
Video MI2 - 'Letter to 2Baba'
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies to watch on Netflix
Independence Day Let these 8 songs truly unite Nigeria as we mark this season
Pulse list 5 celebrities Eedris Abdulkareem has insulted
Eedris Abdulkareem Rapper says "Obasanjo na my mugu"
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Felabration 2017 Wande Coal, Runtown, Shina Peters rock fans on Day 3 of annual festival
Felabration 2017 Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with grand performances
2face Idibia Singer wants you to know he takes his family seriously

Celebrities

Flavour and Anna Banner all loved up and kissing
Flavour All the women romantically linked to the singer
Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl
Photo Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the premiere of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California on September 20, 2016
Lupita Nyong'o Actress recounts how she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein
Huddah Monroe
Pulse List 5 other urban models who have been to Nigeria