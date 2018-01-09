news

Two suspected members of the gang of armed robbers who stormed the residence of Mr Ibu (John Okafor), have been arrested by the police.

According to Vanguard, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Chike Oti, said the suspects had been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery, SARS, for further investigation.

It would be recalled that robbers invaded the residence of John Okafor and carted away with his properties and cash valued at over N14M.



According to THE NATION, Mr Ibu who disclosed what really transpired at his residence said his wife was at home when the robbers invaded his house. He, however, has reported the matter to the police.

“According to my wife, the operation started at about 3 am and lasted till about 4:25 am this morning after which they left with all my property and cash,” Mr Ibu said.

With this latest development, it sure means respite is on the way for the Okafors as they continue to count their losses.