The Commissioner spoke about the police new findings concerning the death of Tagbo and why Davido was called to the Lion Building police station to speak on the new findings.

AGP Edgar also spoke on the latest developments in the death of DJ Olu and Chime. Here are 15 things he said in the press conference.

The deceased Tagbo on the day in question met and had drinks with friends at Shisha bar amongst whom was Davido.

The bartender confirmed that Tagbo had more than 40 tots of tequila. He also exhibited signs of drunkenness.

The CCTV footage revealed that Tagbo was quarrelsome and violent.

Investigations revealed that Davido's initial statement had loopholes in it.

AGP Edgar said that Davido's driver Tunde Yesufu, a man named Agbaje Olaoye and Idris Busari (both Davido's friends) took Tagbo to General Hospital, Lagos Island and abandoned him in his vehicle on instructions of Davido.

The CCTV footage picked up the entire activity and the white vehicle driven by the men. The white car was recovered from Davido's residence.

This new revelation completely debunks Davido's claim that he did not know how the deceased got to General Hospital. Because of this the Lagos State Police Commissioner instructed the investigating team to invite Davido and question him concerning these new findings.

The police wanted to know why the victim Tagbo was dumped and why those who took him to the hospital ran away without notifying the hospital and the police.

Davido was with the DPO of the Lion Building and investigating team on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

The primary, interim autopsy on Tagbo revealed he died from asphyxia which means suffocation.

On the 7th of October, at about 8 pm, the CSO Banana Island Ocean Parade Ikoyi, informed the DPO that two persons named Olugbemiga Abiodun, male, of Flat Bill Ocean Parade, Banana Island, Ikoyi, and Chime Amechina, male, of the same address, were found dead inside a White BMW saloon car with registration number KJA 631 AY, in an underground garage in the estate.

The DPO Ikoyi and his investigating team rushed to the scene and upon close examination of the victims, it was discovered that there were no visible marks of violence.

A further search of the vehicles revealed some wrapped substances suspected to be hard drugs. The substances have been sent for analysis to exactly determine what they are. The report will soon be released.

The final autopsy report is still being awaited. The initial autopsy has been carried out but the pathologist says there is a need for additional confirmation before he comes out with the final autopsy.