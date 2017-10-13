Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  10 things to take away from singer's statement on Tagbo

Davido 10 things to take away from singer's statement on Tagbo

We take look at 10 things to take away from the press statement released by his lawyers.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has finally released a statement on the death of his friend.

The statement was released via his lawyers who came out to release a press statement debunking rumors of Davido's complicity in the death of Tagbo.

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

 

We take look at 10 things to take away from the press statement released by his lawyers.

1. Davido claims he was never arrested as published by the media but rather made himself available to assist the police in its investigation and was allowed to leave when they were satisfied.

2. According to the release, the footage of the CCTV indicates the chains of events leading to the death of Tagbo Umeike, thereby absorbing Davido from any wrongdoing.

play

 

3. The statement also indicates that after a closed meeting with the family of Tagbo, Davido, Tagbo's lover, Caroline Danjuma and the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Davido was not found guilty of any crime.

ALSO READ: Davido attends DJ Olu's burial

4. The statement also makes it clear that Davido did not authorize anybody to dump the body of the late Tagbo Umeike anywhere and also there was no time that the late Tagbo entered Davido's car.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

(Style House Files)

 

5. The statement also indicates that Davido arrived the "Shisha room" with his friends to celebrate a friend's birthday in his own car and Tagbo came to the venue in his own car.

6. According to the statement after the drinks and celebration, as Davido prepared to leave, he tried to get Tagbo into his car because he was drunk and falling on the people around him as shown in the CCTV footage, but he declined the offer.

Davido accepts an award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2014 play

Davido accepts an award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2014

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

 

7. The statement also highlights that Davido then left the "Shisha room" while the late Tagbo went back into the club with the same people who were with Davido before he left the scene.

8. After leaving the "Shisha room" the statement also says Davido honored an invitation to visit Oniru beach where he subsequently left for DNA nightclub, where he got the sad news of the passing away of Tagbo.

9. The statement clearly indicates that Davido wasn't present when Tagbo was pronounced dead.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

(Style House Files)

 

10. Finally, the report highlights that the only reason Davido's escort car was used to take Tagbo to the hospital was that they knew Tagbo to be Davido's friend and were only acting on human emotions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death,...bullet
2 Davido Pop singer attends DJ Olu's funeralbullet
3 Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's deathbullet

Related Articles

Davido Pop singer attends DJ Olu's funeral
DJ Spinall Disc jockey's 3rd album "Dreams" is out
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, October 12, 2017]
Chime All you need to know about Davido's late friend
Davido 15 things Lagos police commissioner said about Tagbo, DJ Olu, Chime's death
Davido "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Pulse List 10 hottest ‘Street Jams’ you need to have on your phones right now
Davido Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s death
DJ Olu Burial ceremony held for Davido's disc Jockey

Celebrities

Toolz is a sexy goddess
Photo Of The Day Toolz is a sexy goddess
Tonto Dikeh looking happy
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she spent N10M to marry ex-husband
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s death
Chime and Davido
Chime All you need to know about Davido's late friend