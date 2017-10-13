Davido has finally released a statement on the death of his friend.

The statement was released via his lawyers who came out to release a press statement debunking rumors of Davido's complicity in the death of Tagbo.

We take look at 10 things to take away from the press statement released by his lawyers.

1. Davido claims he was never arrested as published by the media but rather made himself available to assist the police in its investigation and was allowed to leave when they were satisfied.

2. According to the release, the footage of the CCTV indicates the chains of events leading to the death of Tagbo Umeike, thereby absorbing Davido from any wrongdoing.

3. The statement also indicates that after a closed meeting with the family of Tagbo, Davido, Tagbo's lover, Caroline Danjuma and the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Davido was not found guilty of any crime.

ALSO READ: Davido attends DJ Olu's burial

4. The statement also makes it clear that Davido did not authorize anybody to dump the body of the late Tagbo Umeike anywhere and also there was no time that the late Tagbo entered Davido's car.

5. The statement also indicates that Davido arrived the "Shisha room" with his friends to celebrate a friend's birthday in his own car and Tagbo came to the venue in his own car.

6. According to the statement after the drinks and celebration, as Davido prepared to leave, he tried to get Tagbo into his car because he was drunk and falling on the people around him as shown in the CCTV footage, but he declined the offer.

7. The statement also highlights that Davido then left the "Shisha room" while the late Tagbo went back into the club with the same people who were with Davido before he left the scene.

8. After leaving the "Shisha room" the statement also says Davido honored an invitation to visit Oniru beach where he subsequently left for DNA nightclub, where he got the sad news of the passing away of Tagbo.

9. The statement clearly indicates that Davido wasn't present when Tagbo was pronounced dead.

10. Finally, the report highlights that the only reason Davido's escort car was used to take Tagbo to the hospital was that they knew Tagbo to be Davido's friend and were only acting on human emotions.