76-hour musical concert to celebrate Pastor Adeboye at 76

Mr Precious Akingbade, the RCCG National Young Adults and Youth Pastor, announced this at a news conference in Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye of RCCG reveals power of marathon fasting play

Adeboye says fasting is important

The Youth Wing of the Redeemed Christian Church of God will organise a 76-hour  praise to God in 16 countries to celebrate the 76th birthday anniversary of the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He said that the Marathon Messiah Praise would take place in Nigeria at the Youth Center, Redemption Camp, Km 46, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The 76-hour Marathon Messiah Praise, entitled “The Great Redeemer”, will hold from Feb. 26 to March 1 in 16 countries with 150 worship ministers and coral groups.

We are dedicating 76 out of 8,760 hours of the year to praise God for the life of Daddy Adeboye.

“It aims at ushering a new pattern of worship that will redefine the perspective of men to worship and praise in this dispensation.

“Countries that will be participating this year are Nigeria, U.S, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa and Ireland.

“This is a giant step in our quest to bring Marathon Messiah Praise to the doorstep of every living being,” he said.

Akingbade said that more countries were included in this year’s programme.

We will be having two separate stages this year – Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“The Nigeria stage will be at the Youth Center, Redemption Camp, while the Diaspora will have 15 stages spread across 15 participating countries.

“The stage in Nigeria will host the 76 hours of praise and worship non-stop while the stages in Diaspora nations will share the 76 hours among themselves, and it will hold concurrently.

“Over 100,000 live participants and over 10 million viewers are expected to attend and watch the event,” he said.

Akingbade said that more than 4,000 people had registered as volunteers in various departments across the participating countries to make the event hitch-free.

According to him, accommodation and welfare have been made available to all the volunteers.

He is optimistic that God would make the occasion successful.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adeboye will be 76 years old on March 2.

Adeboye succeeded Josiah Akindayomi, the Founder of RCCG, who died in 1981.

