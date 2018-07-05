news

It was the sort of setback that happens in dramatic movies- the kind of tough decision that one must make, to move forward or to retreat; to assess if the risk was too great or to follow our hearts.

The weekend before the Dare2Dream campus tour was to arrive in Jos, the troubling reports of mayhem filtered in. Again, it looked like it was going to be the same tragic story as usual. We needed to make a decision- to cancel and think about our safety or to continue and empower a dreamer. Our hearts won the battle.

“For months, we planned to come to Jos. It was a decision made with care, love and a lot of expectation.” Caterina Bortolussi said. The beautiful city has raised a lot of stars in Nigeria like TuBaba, MI, IcePrince, Samantha Wbalsh and more. But because of the scars sustained by so much violence, Jos needed to prove that it was still the birthplace of talent.

The Dare2Dream team left for Jos with the Dare2Dreamers of past editions like Legendary Suni, the singing trainer and juror; John David, the dancing trainer; Sandra Ana, the official reporter; Official Steevane, the official explorer.

The Imperial Leather and Canoe Team commended the initiative saying, “The Dare2Dream initiative aligns perfectly with our core values of courage, drive and networking. PZ Cussons sees the same values in the Dare2Dream initiative not just because it is courageous in pursuing the daunting challenge of mentoring and training youths but more importantly because it has that “can do” spirit which we believe and admire at PZ Cussons”. The brands brought along with them luxury and style to the event.

It was a courageous move that brought the team to Jos but as Day 1 came to an end, we knew we made the right choice.

The enthusiasm was contagious; there was energy and raw talent and potential in abundance. The Jos Local Organizing Team was very proud also.

“Dare2Dream is one of the best things to happen to Plateau state in these days of mourning and difficulty. Spirits were lifted, hopes were accelerated and dreams woke up! Kudos to my Team of Super humans in Jos” said Carl James, dance advocate and “PR Machine”. The Super Humans in Jos included Ernest Daniang, (Senior Arts Fellow Unijos), Pyemwa Deshi (Influencer), Mbasiti Jesse (OAP) and fashion designers Patience Agbese (Threads by Kwete) and Graham Mato (Dynga Clothing). In addition, Kevin Pam (Big Brother Africa 2009) jumped on board and embraced the project encouraging the dreamers to give this their best.

In making the courageous decision to come to Jos, Dare2Dream gave the youth of Jos an opportunity to own their own platform and tell a different story of the city. Judging by the turnout and talent, it was a worth every risk.

There is a lot to look forward to in Day 2 still continuing at the University of Jos Multipurpose Auditorium Bauchi Road Campus

For Terms, Conditions and more details, head todare2dreamng.com

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook: dare2dreamng

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by Imperial Leather and FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, Pulse.ng, 9jacampusstyle

Executive Producer: Kinabuti & Co-producer: Pulse.ng

This is a featured post.