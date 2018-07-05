Pulse.ng logo
Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3)

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3)

The participants were in training, the jurors were at different places appraising new contestants, the sponsors were busy in their booths and the overall atmosphere was electric.

Courage is truly not the absence of fear but the ability to act in spite of everything else. There was tension in the city and active rumours about more mayhem in the days ahead but the team pressed on and were rewarded to see the entire campus come alive.

On day 2, the Auditorium filled up quite early with more contestants, wanting to be a part of the action and enthusiastic viewers seeking for entertainment and inspiration. Inside and outside the auditorium was buzzing with energy, creativity and talent.

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3) play

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3)

(File)

 

The representative of Canoe and Imperial Leather commenting on their decision to Sponsor The FASHION DESIGNERS CATEGORY in Dare2Dream“ what better way to demonstrate our commitment to Nigeria, if not by creating platforms that gives rise to ingenious designs, which in turn help the growth of brand Nigeria and show case the entrepreneurial spirit of our great Nigeria youths.” Commenting on the participation to the initiative

The contestants that got to the second round showed so much skill the audience went wild many times. There was so much raw talent was in manifestation.

It was moving to watch the 25 contestants defy everything else to make it, to train, to learn and to tell their story. All 25 contestants performed with heart and skill evoking a myriad of emotions.

A recurrent theme was about the pain of the violence but still they offered hope.

A mime act portraying the terror and grief of a village mother whose children are killed in a night attack moved the jurors and audience to tears. The audience found Michael Johnson’s rap relatable as his words painted a story of attack and victory. The audience went wild with cheers when the Royal Dance Crew performed feats through dance and demonstrated strength, resilience and skill.

“The tough part was making a decision” “Graham Mato of Dynga Clothing, juror said. “So many moving performances in one show.”

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3) play

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3)

(File)

 

In the end when the scores were tallied, the judges agreed that the best acts had been selected from the remarkable performers. Judging from the cheers in the audience, it was certain that they agreed with the choices of the judges too.

Funke (Insert name) and (insert name) were the best two designers chosen. The first three designers received cash prizes from sponsors Imperial Leather and Canoe.

Blessing and Oluchi won the modeling category. “They stood out in their performance” Francesca Rosset, co-founder Kinabuti commented. “These ladies are world class.”

Rapper Michael Johnson and dance group Royal DC won the performing artists category. They gave powerful performances that would not be forgotten in a hurry.

The beauty was that in a city reeling from the shock of the devastating attacks in its villages, the Dare2Dream audition was a ray of bright light. The Jos Hub was grateful.

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3) play

Dare2Dream for Peace in Jos (Day 2/3)

(File)

 

“We are used to being abandoned in Jos. When a brand or company comes here to sponsor anything, they get daunted by the violence and leave us for good. It means so much to us that the Dare2Dream team toured in a dangerous time to come here and fulfil a promise.” Pyemwa Deshi said on behalf of the Jos Team.

The commitment of the team has birthed a new idea for the jurors to encourage the creatives of Jos. They are creating a pet project called Jos Angeles Creative Hub as a response to continue the good work started by the auditions.

And so, Jos came to a smashing conclusion.

As the tour moves on to Port Harcourt, they will be sorely missed but they have left an indelible mark on the creative city of Jos. #WeJosWantPeace #Dare2Flexx #MastersofStyleD2D

