Port Harcourt auditions wrap up

Dare2Dream episode 5 had even more trainings in catwalk and dance. As usual, they were trained by Juliana Daves and Josephine Eno, the official trainers of Dare2Dream in dance and catwalk respectively.

In the 6th episode, the designers showcased their unique designs made with Da Viva Fabric. Deborah, a young fashion designer and one of the contestants of Dare2Dream Season 4 expressed her dreams saying, "My dream is to be a well known fashion designer, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa and all over the world."

After a long day of auditions, a designer, Raycan Elvis was selected to go to Lagos for the Grand Finale. His designs have gone on to be showcased at the Energy Fashion Night in Zurich, Switzerland in front of 5000.

At the end of the Port Harcourt auditions, Francesca Rosset commented on the way in which the winners were scored. She said, "We score them for their attitude, stage presence, modeling and their extra performances. It is all based on scores and so at the end of the day, the score is the sum of everything they have done, including their training."

Dare2Dream Season 5 is here and we are calling for entries from models (male and female), fashion designers, and performing artistes. If you are a dreamer, this is for you. What are you waiting for? Visit www.dare2dreamng.com to register.

