How D2D Season 4 winners take Zurich at Energy Fashion Night

Dare2Dream Season 4 Winners, Ini, Promise, Jojo are set to take Zurich by storm via KLM at the Energy Fashion Night hosted by Ringier, with KLM supporting the Dare2Dream Season 4 Finalists in a bid to encourage youths who have dreams and aspirations.

The three dreamers, who just got their visas and would be leaving on the 2nd of May, 2018 can hardly hide their excitement as this not only means that they would be walking the runway at the Zurich Energy.

Fashion Night happening on the 5th of May 2018, but that also, they would be showcasing stories of Africa’s rich heritage and culture to the world in the Dare2Dream Africanness Challenge #D2DAfricannessChallenge.

Also going to be accompanying the Dare2Dream Winners is Dare2Dream Finalist, Akpevwe Erefuoma, a contemporary artist and head designer of urban fashion label Raycan Elvis, blending the African culture and history with a touch of western fashion.

He would be unveiling a new collection ‘KUBA’ at the Energy Fashion Show. Speaking about the collection Akpevwe said, “ It is named after a tribe in DR, Congo which happens to be the source of inspiration for this collection”.

According to him, most Kuba masks have a particular style , pattern or mark of originality, e.g. the Kuba Ngaady A Mwaash , Kuba janus helmet mask and the elephant moshambwooy mask. “The Kuba people have a style of decorating their masks with a lot geometric shapes, motifs, symbols raffia wrappings and head dress” Akpevwe said.

The Energy Fashion Night is the greatest Fashion and Entertainment event which takes place every year in Switzerland and organized by Energy Radio, one of the companies of the Ringier group. It incorporates entertainment and fashion with over 30 models walking the runway.

In the past, models like Maria Borges of Victoria Secret, Martina Kournikova, Chanel Iman have walked this runway. Also, this event has had performances from some of the biggest Disc Jockeys in history like Martin Jensen, Melanie C and Ofenbach etc.

“I am very anxious about this trip and honestly very excited. I have been doing a lot of research about Switzerland and I hope to try out a few things when I get there. Also, I hope to learn new ways of life, meet new people and form new experiences.” Jojo said.

As the dreamers countdown to the trip on the 2nd of May via KLM, Dare2Dream continues to receive entries for the #Dare2DreamAfricannessChallenge project. This is a great chance for African youths to change her narrative on immigration and her rich cultural exports at the Energy Fashion Night through the Dare2Dream Season 4 Winners.

