Dare2Dream Season 5: Call for entry

Have you heard? Dare2Dream, the televised talent-hunt and youth empowerment platform targeted at models, performing artistes and fashion designers is calling for entries for its fifth season.

At the same time, it is releasing the episodes of past season 4. D2D Season 5 Campus Tour kicking off in UNIJOS would then travel to UNIPORT, UNIBEN, UNILAG and finally UNICAL.

The season 4 episode 1 began at Afe Babalola Auditorium of UNILAG with students trooping in large numbers to audition. Dare2Dream Season 4 also premiered the campus Class of Dreamers (masterclass) in which entertainment business experts are invited to speak to the young audience.

The UNILAG panel featured TY Bello, amongst Nigeria's top photographers; Denrele Edun, the celebrity TV host; Fela Oke, founder of Goldrush Entertainment; Ajueshi Edewor, Anchor and Producer on Wazobia Television and Foza Dosa, Entertainment and Music lawyer.

In episode 2, the models are trained by Dance trainner, Juliana Daves and Model trainner, Josephine Eno. According to Josephine, in Season 4 we are seeking models with talent and charisma. “The talent has to come with great charisma and this is what I would be teaching these girls" she said.

An aspiring Dare2Dreamer, Happiness, speaks about why she decided to take her chance. "I have always had the dream of working in the entertainment industry because it gives you thegreatest exposure. I am glad that I am taking that first step by joining in the Dare2Dream competition."

At the Class of Dreamer, Denrele speaks about how he relates to the hunger and the dream. When he was in school, he watched his counterparts who seemed to be achieving great things and kept asking himself when he would be at the same level than them.

He admitted "I am very fortunate to be here. I feel recognized and celebrated as a panelist on the Dare2Dream platform."

When speaking to the Dreamers, TY Bello emphasized the importance of this particular competition. She claimed, "We live in a society that squashes dreams and dreamers. You are always told to get real. But, creating new realities is about encouraging dreamers and that is what will bring new ideas that will help solving the problems we are currently facing.”

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by FCMB and Imperial leather.

Call for entry on both male and female aged between 18 and 30 who can work under pressure, willing to learn, have great social skills in any of the following categories: modeling, fashion design, and performing arts. You too can be a winner. Visit www.dare2dreamng.com to register.

You can follow the episodes of Dare2Dream season 4 on:

www.dare2dreamng.com

Www.pulse.ng/d2d

www.bellanaija.com/tag/dare2dream

The media partners are:

TV : Africa Magic Urban and Showcase, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, onobello.com, glamsquadmagazine.com, Pulse.ng

Executive Producer: Kinabuti & Co-producer: Pulse.ng

Director : Marcello Pastonesi

