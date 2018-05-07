D2D winners visit Zurich for Energy Fashion night

news

The Dare2Dream winners who left Lagos for Zurich have arrived and are settling in.

The team flew KLM via Amsterdam transiting through the super modern Amsterdam Airport Schiphol which is approximately 20 minutes from the Amsterdam city in their first flight outside Africa.

They finally arrived Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland.

Promise Agbor was amazed by the peace and quietness of the environment. He said, “In a place where pedestrian are given respect by drivers there is bound to be development, development starts from respect. I want to take this back home with me and learn from it”. He was struck by the orderliness of the city and the way the citizens seemed to respect each other.

The team after arriving to their Zurich home went to discover the beautiful natural environment of Zurich botanical garden. Josephine Eno was mesmerized by nature and finding its beauty within the city.

“We went for a walk into a small farm and I loved the way the animals were free and taken good care of, I wish we could have more natural and well kept environment sites back home.” commented Josephine.

By 6pm the dreamers went to meet the Energy fashion night production team to hand over Raycan Elvis collection which will be showcased on Saturday night, at the grand event, The Energy Fashion Night. The Energy Fashion Night promises to be lots of fun and excitement and the dreamers sure can’t wait!

