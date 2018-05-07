Home > d2d > Masterclass >

D2D winners visit KLM and Ringier office in Lagos

All is set for the Energy Fashion Night as the winners, Ini Iniama, the winner from the dance category of Dare2Dream Season 4, with beat boxer and winner from the talent category, Promise Agbor, arrived Lagos to attend the briefing at KLM Nigeria and at Ringier office before taking off via KLM to Zurich to be part of the Energy Fashion Night.

Joined by Jojo Eno, winner from the modeling category of Dare2Dream Season 4, the trio converged at the Head office of KLM to meet with Yemisi Adebajo who spoke to them about the vision behind the KLM international experience: “KLM is ninety-nine years old, but for us carrying the youths along and promoting their entrepreneurship is one of our most important tenets"

After the briefing the 3 winners left the KLM office for the Ringier office in Lagos to meet George Mban, the head of social media, Pulse Nigeria; and Tim Kollmann, Group CEO, Ringier Africa for a deep mentoring on Social media.

The winners will be the special reporters from Nigeria at Energy fashion night and will take over the Pulse Nigeria Snapchat throughout the duration of the event.

After all was said and done, the Dare2Dreamers left for the airport amidst excitement and enthusiasm to board the KLM flight that is taking them to Zurich. A lot of funfair awaits the Dare2Dreamers in Zurich and they sure cannot wait, Ini in an interview said: “I am really happy and excited to be part of this initiative. I have always dreamt of going to the abroad, but I would have never imagined it would happen so soon.

I believe this will open my mind and expand my creativity. Seeing a new world will make me want to work harder and develop my business in new ways”

