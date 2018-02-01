news

Kate Williams, Head of Creative, Ventra Media Group, was the mentor hosted by The Guardian at this series of Dare2Dream (D2D) Masterclass.

She explained to the youths present, the need to streamline and define their brand. She said: ”Your brand is you, so define it. Refine your brand and take out what you do not need.”

More so, Kate stressed on the need to propagate one's own brand on social media, and as well implored the youths to always create a concrete plan to guide their subsequent steps instead of just wishing.

"It takes as much energy to wish as it is to plan, so plan instead of wishing," she concluded.

The Masterclass series continues, and promises to be educative and entertaining. Kayla will next be sharing more secrets of success. Don’t miss it.

