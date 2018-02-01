Home > d2d > Masterclass >

Plan instead of wishing - Kate Williams to d2d youths

Dare2Dream Masterclass Plan instead of wishing - Kate Williams

Kate Williams implored d2d youths to always plan deliberately for success.

Kate Williams, Head of Creative, Ventra Media Group, was the mentor hosted by The Guardian at this series of Dare2Dream (D2D) Masterclass.

She explained to the youths present, the need to  streamline and define their brand. She said: ”Your brand is you, so define it. Refine your brand and take out what you do not need.”

Plan instead of wishing - Kate Williams play

D2D Masterclass

(D2D)

 

More so, Kate stressed on the need to propagate one's own brand on social media, and as well implored the youths to always create a concrete plan to guide their subsequent steps instead of just wishing.

"It takes as much energy to wish as it is to plan, so plan instead of wishing," she concluded.

The Masterclass series continues, and promises to be educative and entertaining. Kayla will next be sharing more secrets of success. Don’t miss it.

