Let your work speak for itself- Tomiwa Aladekomo

Dare2Dream Masterclass Build an audience by being interesting and consistent - Tomiwa Aladekomo

Tomiwa Aladekomo implored D2D youths to let their works speak for them.

  Published:
Tomiwa Aladekomo was the mentor at the latest Dare2Dream (D2D) Masterclass hosted by The Guardian.

He is the Client Service and Strategy Director, Ventra Media Group; a digital marketing, media and rights agency.

Typically, at the D2D masterclass series, youths and dreamers get an opportunity to learn from the experiences of renowned business and media moguls, as well as entrepreneurs.

Build an audience by being interesting and consistent - Tomiwa Aladekomo play

D2D Masterclass

(D2D)

 

Similarly at this, Tomiwa graciously shared invaluable insights with the attentive dreamers. He implored them all to deliberately and consistently cultivate their peculiar style and voice to make a meaningful impact.

He said: “Let your work speak for itself. To get to a place that is really recognisable, you have to work nonstop".

Above all, he concluded saying: "always think of how you will become a better person.”

The next series is with Kate Williams. You had better not miss it, because more secrets of success will be shared.

