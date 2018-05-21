D2D finalists tour Zurich

news

After a successful Energy Fashion Night which took place on the May 5, 2018, the Dare2Dreamers who still hadn't gotten enough of Zurich had a tour round the city.

Day 4 started early enough with each of the dreamers preparing for the photo shoot and styling themselves with outfits from Raycan Elvis curated by Kinabuti.

The preparations for the shoot saw the dreamers interact with the shoot directors, and learn a lot about shoot productions in Zurich. They were also able to ask questions and learn about the culture of people in Zurich and what people from Switzerland thought about Africa.

During the shoot, each person had 4 outfits which was worn and shot at 4 different locations. The shoot started from the city and moved to the train station and then the old city. This afforded the dreamers the opportunity to view more of the city and even take beautiful pictures blending the African heritage with the works of Raycan Elvis (@raycan_elvis) in the European background of Zurich.

"The world may seem diverse in culture and heritage, but when one race is infused with another, a beautiful art work of humanity is formed" said Promise Agbor the Beatboxer.

After the shoot, they went back to their hotels to pack their luggage for their journey back to Lagos via KLM. All in all, it was a trip well enjoyed where the dare2dreamers not just graced the energy fashion night the biggest show they had ever experienced but also learnt a lot by meeting and exchanging with different people.

This is a featured post.