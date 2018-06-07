Season 5 campus selection train Is coming to a University near you.

news

It is here!!! It is bigger!!! It is better!!! This year, Dare2Dream talent-hunt and youth empowerment platform whose mission is to channel young creative talents into entrepreneurship is rolling out the 5thSeason of this amazing event.

Guess what? It is coming to more cities and with more categories, which makes many more Dreamers. For the first time, the Dare2Dream train is departing this June visiting not 3 but 5 universities.

The campus tour dates are:The University of Jos, June 24-27, 2018 at the Multi-purpose auditorium, main campus;

The University of Port Harcourt, July 2-4, 2018 at the New Crab Hall, International Student Centre, Abuja Campus;

The University of Benin July 6-8, 2018 at the Okosi showroom

The University of Lagos July 11-13, 2018 at the Afe Babalola Hall

The University of Calabar, August 1-3, 2018 at the New Art Theatre

Wait, we have more! This year, Dare2Dream is searching for social media savvy, fashion conscious and daring girls and boys to compete in more categories. Yes, guys, you heard it right, the male can now apply in all categories!

Categories in Season 5 are:

Fashion Designers; (male and female)

Fashion Model Influencers (male and female);

Performing Artistes (male and female)

This season will also develop more on the Campus Tour Class of Dreamers inspiring and connecting talents with professional opportunities.

Google is delivering digital training in each university from 10 am to 12 pm followed by a sales and fashion marketing training by Imperial Leather, and, youth entrepreneurship training by FCMB. When the right tools are put in the hands of young people, great things happen.

This is why Google wants to help close the digital knowledge gap in Africa, improve employability and encourage entrepreneurship among youths with #GoogleDigitalSkills.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this life changing experience. Join the Dare2Dream Train.

Register to participate in the Campus Tour Selections by visiting dare2dreamng.com

For Terms, Conditions and more details, visit dare2dreamng.com;

IG and FB: dare2dreamng

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by Imperial Leather and FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM.

This is a featured post.