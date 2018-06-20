Entry is now open to both male and female models

news

Guess what?!

Dare2Dream Season 5 is here!!! This season, we are welcoming entries from both male and female models that are passionate about their careers as models and want to be seen by the world.

Are you a male or female model between the ages of 18 and 30? Do you dare to dream of becoming an international model and influencer?? Then get in here!!!

All you need to do is:

- Register on website dare2dreamng.com for free.

- Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @Dare2Dreamng.

- Suscribe to the Youtube channel DARE2DREAMNG.

- Create 2 videos of max 1 minute showcasing your modeling talent.

- Post your 2 videos everywhere on your Instagram & Facebook page with the official hastags:

1.The general one #Dare2DreamS5

2.Your Category #Dare2DreamS5Model

- Use the official hashtags on every platform, share your videos as STORIES on your

Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook and FB Messenger and as HIGHLIGHT on your Instagram

which should named "Dare2Dream".

The Dare2Dream team will be touring the following universities:

- University of Jos, 27th - 29th June 2018 at the Multi-purpose auditorium, main campus.

- University of Port Harcourt, 2nd – 4rd July 2018 at the New Crab Hall, International Student

Centre, Abuja Campus.

- University of Benin, 6th – 8th July 2018 at the Okosi show room.

- University of Lagos, 11th -13th July 2018 at the Afe Babalola Hall.

- University of Calabar, 1st – 3rd of August at the New Art Theatre.

So don’t be left out! Walk the footsteps of past participants who have gone on to be stars in the modeling world. Past seasons of Dare2Dream have produced international models like, Celine Okonnaya, from season 1, now a professional Model in South Africa; Josephine Enobong who participated in the just concluded Energy Fashion Night, Zurich; and supermodel, Bertha Amuga.

20 people will be invited to participate in the campus auditions at the different universities.

So, start uploading your videos! You just may be the next winner!!!

