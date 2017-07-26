Dare2Dream Season4 :  D2D is coming to UNILAG, be there!

Have you heard about the three day talent show that is set to get young blazing talents in UNILAG? Oh yes! Dare2Dream would be kicking off at the University Of Lagos, with a three-day event which is scheduled to start on July 31, 2017.

It promises to be all shades of fun, entertainment and inspiration. This three day event is hosting performing artists auditions & music masterclasses, fashion panel of discussion and selection of young fashion designers by DaViva Fabrics, Kinabuti fashion show & selection of multi-talented models.

Also, do not miss out the fun brought to you by FCMB Flexx, the bank account for the upwardly mobile youth, which include: Games, free make up and hair styling and loads, loads, loads of prizes to be won.

Imperial Leather, the elegant personal care brand treating every woman with a little luxury moment, would also keep you entertained with fashion shows and search of influencers in Campus while sharing with you Inspiration ideas, Etiquettes tips, PLUS, you stand a chance to win luxury moments with relaxation and pampering courtesy of Imperial Leather.

Day 1 | Monday July 31, 2017: Performing Artists Auditions & Music Masterclass

Come through for the launch of panel discussions on the music business in Nigeria, career opportunities available and the evolution of the Nigerian Music. It would also feature performances from selected acts and appraisal by the panelists. And of course auditions and trainings of Multi-talented female models. Panelists include:

TY Bello: singer, songwriter, photographer and philanthropist. Prior to pursuing a solo career, she was a member of the defunct gospel band Kush.

Osagie Alonge: He is the Editor-In-Chief, Pulse NG and believes securing the future of youths is the best form of investment.

DJ Xclusive: disc jockey, record producer and recording artist with 1.2 Million followers in Instagram

Noble Igwe: blogger, and the founder and Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group and Style Vitae

Fela Oke: Fela Oke is a young entrepreneur with an extensive background in Talent Management.

Fozadoza:

Derenle Edun: Television host, whose work has been recognized with awards including The Best TV Personality at the NEAs in NewYork 2011

Day 2 | Tuesday August 1: Fashion Masterclass & Auditions! Auditions! Auditions!

The second day of the event would feature even more auditions, panel of discussion on the broad spectrum of the fashion industry; image branding; social media marketing; target audience marketing, mentorships, internships and networking

and a fashion showcase by emerging designers powered by Da viva Fabrics. Panelists include:

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe: editor at BellaNaija.com and special reporter of the KLM Milan Experience for Dare2Dream Season3

Kelvin Godson: Winner of Model Of The Year Award, at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2015, Mathias Kelechi Effange, better known as Kelvin Godson, is a force to reckon with on the runway and fashion scene.

Akin Faminu: Akin Faminu is a medical student, men's style enthusiast and male fashion blogger at www.akinfaminu.com

Morafa: Having won UNILAG's Finest Designer Award, and being selected as young designer to showcase at Dare2Dream Season1 Grand finale afterwards completing a 6 months internship with Kinabuti, Seun Morafa would go on to become the creative director and CEO of his fashion brand MORAFA.

Azuka Ogujiuba: Known for her no-holds-barred features in ThisDay Newspaper and for the scoop of the decade Tiwa Savage interview, Azuka is the CEO of online magazine and website, Media Room Hub.

CECE: Ifeoma from Dare2Dream Season 2 has appeared as a model in several glossy magazines and has used Dare2Dream as her stepping stone to launch her own "The Cece Line”.

Ono Bello: Ono Bello has worked in fashion for ten years, once as a model and CEO of Onobello.com

Day 3 | Wednesday August 3, 2017: Kinabuti Fashion Showcase & Selection of Finalists

YES! there is more excitement as Kinabuti would be having the multi-talented models finalists showcase in their latest ready-to wear collection and the selection of finalists who would be part of the 8-day boot camp in September at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The winner of this season goes home with a cash prize, becomes the brand ambassador for FCMB Flexx and Imperial Leather.

Dare2Dream Season 4 is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather

Sponsored by Da Viva

Technical partners are KLM Nigeria and Dana Air

Media Partners: Wazobia TV Wazobia MAX, The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper & Digital, Bella Naija, Onobello, Glamasquad, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, 9ja campus style, www.fab.ng

Executive Producer: Kinabuti

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng