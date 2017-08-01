Home > d2d >

Dare2Dream Season 4 :  TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Denrele Edun, more storm Unilag

Yes yes yes! That anticipated moment has finally come upon us!

Yes yes yes! That anticipated moment has finally come upon us! The 4th season of Dare2Dream has kick started in Unilag! Super-exciting news, yeah?

Day1 was all shades of fun, smiles and education. The definition of edutainment? Sure! The Dare2Dream ‘Music and Entertainment Business’ masterclass was graced by Noble Igwe, Osagie Alonge, Denrele Edun, Edewor Ajueshi and Kabuchi Michaels (Wazobia TV),  Foza Doza, Fela Oke, Arthur Dieffenthaler (KLM commercial Director)  and TY Bello who discussed all things music and entertainment, and lectured the students on best practices to secure a successful career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The panel sessions were moderated by Popular MC, VJ and OAP, Teejay, and there were also performances from Unilag’s finest acts – Marrz, Whytemuse, Magiks and Brainee.

While auditions and masterclasses were happening LIVE inside of Afe Babalola Hall, FCMB Flexx the bank account for the upwardly mobile youth and Imperial Leather, the elegant personal care brand treating every woman with a little luxury moment, were bringing more FUN with games, free make up and hair styling and loads, loads, loads of prizes.

Gear up for DAY 2

Dare2Dream is a youth empowerment program targeted at female models and fashion enthusiasts

powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather

Sponsored by Da Viva

Technical partners: KLM Nigeria and Dana Air

Media Partners: Wazobia TV Wazobia MAX, The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper & Digital, Bella Naija, Onobello, Glamasquad, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, 9ja campus style, www.fab.ng

Executive Producer: Kinabuti

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng

