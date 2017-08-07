Home > d2d >

Dare2Dream Season 4 :  Bye UNILAG; Hi UNIPORT [Day 3]

Dare2Dream Season 4 Bye UNILAG; Hi UNIPORT [Day 3]

Dare2Dream Season 4, a youth empowerment program targeted at female models, performing talents and fashion enthusiasts powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather has just concluded its three day auditions and search for talents at the University of Lagos, and it was indeed filled with excitement, and lots of fanfare.

The Grand Finale show which witnessed more auditions and eliminations was moderated by popular student MCs, VJs, and OAPs.

Testimonies were shared about Dare2Dream by students who had been impacted by the event in previous years. Steevane, the CEO of Official Steevane, emphasized his growth and success over the past one year stating that he was inspired in the past edition of Dare To Dream, as a young student who sat in the audience to listen and learn. He said, "Last year, I attended Dare2Dream as part of the audience and this year, I am here as a judge."

Also present as judges were: Osas (9ja Campusstyle, Media Partner of Dare2Dream), Carol Ahere (Da VIVA), Kemi Akinwotu (Flexx FCMB), Francesca Rosset (Dare2Dream).

The Dare2Dream, Unilag edition witnessed eliminations, selections of designers and performances by shortlisted  performing artistes. There were so many great talents displayed that got the crowd and judges standing at some point in the event.

The fun and excitement experienced at the event would not have been complete without FCMB Flexx the bank account for the upwardly mobile youth and Imperial Leather, the elegant personal care brand treating every woman with a little luxury moment, who were bringing more FUN with games, free makeup and hair styling and loads, loads, loads of prizes outside, while auditions were going on inside the Afe Babalola.

Four multi-talented models, were selected to join the Bootcamp at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino: Oshevire Benedicta Omamuyovwi, Agatha Isioma, Avaligbe Juliet, Folorunso Boluwatife. The performing talent , Amal Kansime and designer Obahor Tega also selected got the once in a lifetime opportunity to be on stage in front of corporate Nigeria and Lagos creme de la creme at the grand finale at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island on September 10, 2017.

Guess what?! It doesn’t stop here as Dare2Dream would continue its Campus Tour and the next stop, UNIPORT on August 23- 25, 2017, and UNICAL on August 28- 30, 2017.

This offer is still very open to all interested dreamers. You’ve been Dared2Succeed. Stop dragging your feet.

Accept this challenge. Register now, www.dare2dreamng.com and then tell a friend to tell another friend to do the same!

 

Powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather
Sponsored by Da Viva
Technical partners: KLM Nigeria and Dana Air
Media Partners: Wazobia TV Wazobia MAX, The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper & Digital, Bella Naija, Onobello, Glamasquad, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, 9ja campus style, www.fab.ng
Executive Producer: Kinabuti
Co-Producer: Pulse.ng

