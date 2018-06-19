Pulse.ng logo
D2D touchdown Port-Harcourt [Audition]

Powered by FCMB and sponsored by Imperial Leather, the Dare2Dream chariot arrived in Port Harcourt and noted the positive energy and great potential.

  • Published:
Lagos had been exciting but it was time to move on and discover more dreamers.

The process was rigorous but winners had been selected from the Unilag community. Their talent and dreams shone through and impressed the judges and audience.

Models, fashion designers and performing artistes were excited to be picked as finalists for the bootcamp experience among their contemporaries. As Lagos wrapped up, it was time to move to Port Harcourt.

“We are looking for four girls with extra talents, one designer, and one performing artiste. The girls are nervous, but they have a lot of dreams, hopes and aspirations. They do not even know what to expect from the process.” Francesca Rosset, Co-Founder of Kinabuti said at the beginning of the auditions in Port Harcourt.

In this crowd of young talents, the Dare2Dream team would identify those with dreams and drive and give them platforms to step on to bigger opportunities.

Mayowa Daramola can testify. A past finalist of Dare2Dream, he is now a television presenter at Wazobia TV. He said “Dare2Dream is one of the biggest and best platforms I have seen in Nigeria. It is a really good podium to help harness the talents and the skills that people have.

The judges are looking at the confidence, performing styles of the contestants and their ability to obey instructions.”

More than just being an audition, the contestants are also undergoing trainings. Juliana James and Josephine Eno, the official trainers of Dare2Dream in dance and catwalk respectively do their job in Episode 4. The skills and knowledge they impart can help every contestant carry her dream further. This way, every contestant wins.

There were no regrets for the Season 4 Contestants. 

Watch Dare2Dream season 4 episodes on AM Urban channel 153 every week day at 6.25pm.

