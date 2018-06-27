Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Yabatech acquires software for detecting plagiarism

YABATECH Higher institution acquires software for detecting plagiarism

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Chairman, Governing Council of the college stated this at the 11th International Science, Technology, Education, Arts, Management and Social Sciences (iSTEAMS) Conference in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics play

Yabatech lecturers may soon start night classes

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) on Wednesday said it had acquired a world-class security software capable of detecting any act of plagiarism in write-ups submitted by students and lecturers.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Chairman, Governing Council of the college stated this at the 11th International Science, Technology, Education, Arts, Management and Social Sciences (iSTEAMS) Conference in Lagos.

Fagbemi spoke on “Plagiarism and Its Legal Implications Within Academic Environments: Consequences On The Institutions And Offender”.

The three-day conference organised by the Research Nexus Africa Network, in collaboration with the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ends on June 29.

Fagbemi said the software would detect the slightest act of plagiarism and copyright.

According to him, with the software, the college is confident that products, are now better secured and their final works, much more reassuring.

He said the conference was apt as it brings to the front burner, the unfortunate situation of plagiarism.

“Educational institutions must step up the quality control mechanisms and academic papers submitted by writers must be thoroughly checked to detect a possibility of plagiarism.

“Yabatech has now acquired world-class security software that can detect even the slightest act of plagiarism in write-ups submitted by our students and lecturers.

“This is where the deployment of technology comes in.

“Relevant software must be acquired by our institutions to detect any possible case of plagiarism and be able to nip it in the bud,’’ he said.

Fagbemi further remarked that plagiarism was prevalent, not only in tertiary institutions but also in science, journalism, literature, film creation and other areas.

He said that in the academic and intellectual industry, plagiarism was a serious ethical offence.

According to him, plagiarism cases could be detected even in works of famous writers, songs, filmmakers, philosopher, scientist, and public workers, among others.

“Plagiarism is not in itself a crime, but can constitute copyright infringement.’’

Fagbemi recommended that institutions must step-up the quality control mechanisms, while government must set up legislative intervention in curbing the problem of plagiarism.

“ Our laws must be re-jigged to cater for the menace as a specific problem.

“A specific problem deserves a special and deliberate solution.

“The legislature must promulgate laws that specifically and pointedly address plagiarism, and all its variance, taking it away from the adaptation of the copyright laws, under which it is currently treated.’’

Also speaking, Dr Obafemi Bank-Olemoh, Leadership/Business Intelligence expert at Caleb Business School, Lagos urged the Federal Government to develop the human resource capital to achieve industrialisation.

Bank-Olemoh said the three tiers of government needed to re-access and reinforce the implementation of Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) policies.

He spoke in a paper titled: “Nigeria’s Industrialisation Drive cannot succeed if not anchored on the Investment and Development of Human Resource Capital; particularly on Technical Vocational Education (TVE)”.

He said the success of Free Trade Zones hinged on addressing infrastructure deficit by appropriate funding.

He noted that sustainability of Nigerian Industrial Zones could not be achieved if the expatriate quota abuse is not controlled.

According to him, the integration system pathway should be adopted to bring together TVE curriculum, academic and applied curriculum, the labour market demands, institutions and the society at large.

“The focus now should be on the development of a viable natural system of a vocational and technical education programme that will have easy access and exit learning pathways.

“It must be validated by accredited learning that will lead to work or continued progress along another learning pathway.

“This will help ginger youths and adults to see TVE as challenging and worthwhile,’’ he said.

Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector, Yabatech commended iSTEAMS for organising the conference and urged participants to be active in all sessions. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2018 UTME JAMB set to decide admission cut-off mark on Tuesday, June 26,...bullet
2 JAMB Exam body sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTMEbullet
3 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger I conquered my fears and finally hired myself
YABATECH Yaba College of Technology admits 14,912 students
HND/BSc Discrimination 15 courses you can no longer study in Nigerian Polytechnics
Higher National Diploma Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics
Lagos State University LASU warns dismissed students not to come close to campus
University of Nigeria, Nsukka UNN student wins national statistics competition
Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities in Nigerian Universities again
Wickedness Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school
Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university

Student Pulse

JAMB says only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME
JAMB Only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME
NANS President says it is not wrong to beg lecturers for mark
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS President says it's not wrong to beg lecturers for mark
Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMBMOBILE
JAMBMOBILE Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMB's new app
FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000
Post UTME Screening FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000