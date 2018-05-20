Home > Communities > Student >

Why Ambrose Alli University run 10km road race against cultism

The Vice Chancellor and the students of the University participated in a 10km Okpekpe Road Race to discourage students from cultism.

  Published:
The Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma-Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo has explained the reason the university management and students of the institution participated in the 2018 10km Okpekpe Road Race.

Onimawo said he was encouraged to participate in the race to draw attention to the evil of cultism.

The Idea is that if the awareness is created, people will not be encouraged to join.

“We want the awareness to be created that it is an evil organisation that only kills and maim people. It is not worthy and of no benefit for people to join”, he said.

The VC also described the students’ participation in the race as innovative saying it will discourage them from social vices.

“The campaign against cultism is to ensure that cultism and other social vices are stamped out from the institution,” he said.

ALSO READ: First class degree is not cheap in LASU -VC

Also, the president of the Student Union Government of the University,  Comrade, Esabu Joseph supports the Vice-Chancellor saying they were in the race to demonstrate the university’s abhorrence for cultism.

Joseph said cultism has been stamped out of the university as he, the student union president and his executive members do not belong to any cult group. He added that the students of the university have therefore emulated them by shunning cultism.

AAU Professor and lecturers arrested for engaging in cultism

Recall that in April 2017, some lecturers of the University were arrested for their alleged involvement in cultism-related activities.

According to Daily Post, when one of the lecturers was arrested, a double-barrel gun, single-barrel gun and one pump action gun were allegedly recovered.

 

