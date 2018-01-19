What you probably didn't know about PushCV

news

Item reviewed

PushCV

Review type

Recruiting agency

Review

With a mission to reduce the high rate of unemployment, PushCV has metamorphosed into what can be deemed as the largest pool of pre-screened candidates in Africa.

And in other to align their mission with possibility, PushCV now provides a platform where only the best talents are connected to top employers and recruiters.

Why the best, you may want to ask? Well, it is the belief of PushCV that if the best are employed in an organization, such organizations will grow, expand and create more jobs.

That is to say, the best is needed in other to pave way for the better, good and average.

However, for PushCV, diversity, and creativity are the values on which the structure of their platform operates.

For them, it is believed that the concept of diversity encompasses acceptance and respect. It means understanding uniqueness and differences.

PushCV affirms that diversity is the exploration of differences in a safe, positive, and nurturing environment. It is said to be about embracing and celebrating the rich dimensions contained within.

In addition, creativity to them is a phenomenon whereby something new and valuable is created.

As part of their plan, PushCV offers a good number of free courses online where people can obtain new skills and knowledge to help boost their CV.

Among the offered courses include Action Planning, Advertising and Marketing 101, Administrative Support, Communication Strategies, Critical Thinking, Developing Creativity, Developing Your Writing Skills, Diploma in Psychology, Executive and Personal Assistant, Fundamentals of Creative Thinking, Internet Marketing Fundamentals, and a lot of other courses.

PushCV also help create a better CV upon clients request (not for free though).

Be that as it may, we visited PushCV’s Facebook page to see what we can get to consolidate our review and here is what we found:

There's no arguing the fact that PushCV is doing a great job to curb down the rate of unemployment in the country. And offering free courses online for people to enhance their skill is also a wonderful thing.

However, for the sake credibility and trust, it is important for them to find solutions to the numerous complains of their client. Because no how good their intention may be, questions will always be asked if people continue to complain.

Review rating

I rate PushCV 5/10. It is one of the few platforms that offer free online courses for people to improve their skills and knowledge. It also connect job seekers with top employers.

But some clients are not happy with their method of operations and it is something they must try very hard to tackle.

Created by

Somtochukwu Ifueze (Co-founder)