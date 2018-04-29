Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC says exam papers did not leak

WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak

WAEC says school principals, supervisors and invigilators must have sent the question papers to the syndicates.

  • Published:
WAEC says exam papers did not leak play

WAEC registers 1.5m candidates for 2018 WASSCE

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Contrary to media reports about the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC has said that none of its May/June questions leaked.

The Council while reacting to media reports on examination malpractice syndicates that sold exam questions to candidates said that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates likely sent pictures of questions during live exams to the syndicates.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Council's Director of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, emphasised that the exam questions for the May/June edition of SSCE did not leak.

WAEC releases 2018 exam results for private candidates play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)

 

The statement reads:

“The Council would like to emphasize that the question papers for the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 did not leak as has been erroneously portrayed in the media.

“Leakage can be said to have occurred when the question papers get into hands of individuals who are not supposed to have them before the time scheduled on the timetable. Without any iota of doubt, the Council wishes to state that no case of leakage has been established since the beginning of the examination.

ALSO READ: 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers

“Our monitoring and investigations of the ongoing examination have  established the fact that certain School Principals, Invigilators, Supervisors and Candidates who had succeeded in smuggling mobile phones and other  electronic devices into the examination hall, snap the question papers after the examination must have commenced and forwarded it to their criminal  collaborators who in turn provide solutions to the questions and send to their subscribers via rogue websites, SMS, WhatsApp and other social  media.”

However, the exam body praised the police for arresting some exam malpractice fraudsters and called for a further partnership with telecoms operators and others to catch malpractice syndicates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for...bullet
2 #LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Management wants students to pay N12,000 and apologise to reopen school
National Youth Service Corps We did not introduce shariah practices in FCT camp- NYSC
In Uganda Islamic University suspends 23 students for having sexual relationship on campus
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB VC promises to protect female students against sex-for-mark lecturers
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have an emergency fund
Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for learning-NANS
Examination Malpractice 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers
Simon Godwin Idoko Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class

Student Pulse

31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
Sex-for-Mark Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
FUNAAB VC is willing to protect students against sex-for-mark lecturers
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB VC promises to protect female students against sex-for-mark lecturers