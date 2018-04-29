WAEC says exam papers did not leak

news

Contrary to media reports about the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC has said that none of its May/June questions leaked.

The Council while reacting to media reports on examination malpractice syndicates that sold exam questions to candidates said that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates likely sent pictures of questions during live exams to the syndicates.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Council's Director of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, emphasised that the exam questions for the May/June edition of SSCE did not leak.

The statement reads:

“The Council would like to emphasize that the question papers for the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 did not leak as has been erroneously portrayed in the media.

“Leakage can be said to have occurred when the question papers get into hands of individuals who are not supposed to have them before the time scheduled on the timetable. Without any iota of doubt, the Council wishes to state that no case of leakage has been established since the beginning of the examination.

“Our monitoring and investigations of the ongoing examination have established the fact that certain School Principals, Invigilators, Supervisors and Candidates who had succeeded in smuggling mobile phones and other electronic devices into the examination hall, snap the question papers after the examination must have commenced and forwarded it to their criminal collaborators who in turn provide solutions to the questions and send to their subscribers via rogue websites, SMS, WhatsApp and other social media.”

However, the exam body praised the police for arresting some exam malpractice fraudsters and called for a further partnership with telecoms operators and others to catch malpractice syndicates.