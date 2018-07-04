Pulse.ng logo
WAEC releases 2018 SSCE results as 50% pass Math, English

WAEC has released the results of the 2018 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

  Published: , Refreshed:
WAEC releases 2018 SSCE results, as 50% pass Math, English play

42 students in Bayelsa may  miss the 2018 SSCE because their registration fees were stolen.

(Buzznigeria)
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2018 May/June Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO) Mr Olu  Adenipekun, while announcing the result at Ogba on Wednesday, June 4, 2018, said 49.98 per cent of candidates who wrote the exam obtained five credits and above in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

This according to him means that a total of 786,016 candidates of the 1,572,396 that wrote the examination had five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

Result Analysis

Breaking down the results, Adenipekun said “Statistics of the results showed that a total of 1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics. (ie. with or without Mathematics and English Language)

“858,424 candidates representing 54.59 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language but without Mathematics.”

Urging the candidates to check their results, Adenipekun said: ''Candidates who sat the examination and who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council are free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.”

How to check your result

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

3. Select the Type of Examination

4. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card

6. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

