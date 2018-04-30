news

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) expressed its intent to punish candidates, who benefited from the activities of operators of websites who provided answers to its examinations.

The Council said it has the capability to detect and punish all the candidates who patronised the websites where the exam questions and answers of the ongoing May/June SSCE were sold.

The resolve to punish the candidates came after operators of five exams 'expo' websites were arrested.

On Thursday, April, 26, 2018 Pulse reported five online platforms where candidates get answers to SSCE questions days before they write the exams after paying N400 or N800 to the platforms through GSM recharge cards.

The online are Naijaclass.com, Examcrown.com, Exponet.com, examsort.com and Gurus.com.

Meanwhile, despite the reports that candidates got answers to the papers they had not written, WAEC has maintained that none of its 2018 May/June questions leaked.

The Council while reacting to media reports on examination malpractice syndicates that sold exam questions to candidates said that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates likely sent pictures of questions during live exams to the syndicates.