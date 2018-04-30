Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC is ready to deal with candidates that buy answers online

Exam Malpractice WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers online

WAEC says all candidates who bought answers to exam questions from expo websites will be punished.

  • Published:
WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers on online platforms play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) expressed its intent to punish candidates, who benefited from the activities of operators of websites who provided answers to its examinations.

The Council said it has the capability to detect and punish all the candidates who patronised the websites where the exam questions and answers of the ongoing May/June SSCE were sold.

The resolve to punish the candidates came after operators of five exams 'expo' websites were arrested.

On Thursday, April, 26, 2018 Pulse reported five online platforms where candidates get answers to SSCE questions days before they write the exams after paying N400 or N800 to the platforms through GSM recharge cards.

5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam answers play

Examsort.com sells exam answers in exchange for recharge cards to students

(Examsort.com)

The online are Naijaclass.com, Examcrown.com, Exponet.com, examsort.com and Gurus.com.

Meanwhile, despite the reports that candidates got answers to the papers they had not written, WAEC has maintained that none of its 2018 May/June questions leaked.

The Council while reacting to media reports on examination malpractice syndicates that sold exam questions to candidates said that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates likely sent pictures of questions during live exams to the syndicates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 #LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders...bullet

Related Articles

Sex-For-Mark ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak
Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
In Uganda Islamic University suspends 23 students for having sexual relationship on campus
Examination Malpractice 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Management wants students to pay N12,000 and apologise to reopen school
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB VC promises to protect female students against sex-for-mark lecturers
Sex-for-Mark Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017

Student Pulse

These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed
Sex-For-Mark ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed
WAEC says exam papers did not leak
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak
31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class