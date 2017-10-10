WAEC raises alarm over candidates who bring guns to exam hall

Exam Malpractice is getting to a more dangerous level as candidates now allegedly bring guns to exam hall and drug supervisors to make cheating easy.

The Registrar of West African Examination Council (WAEC), Uyi Uwadiae has raised alarm on the new exam malpractice strategy some private candidates have devised.

Uwadiae while speaking at the convocation of an international summit on examination malpractice in Lagos said the new cheating strategy is threatening the lives of WAEC officials and supervisors.

According to Daily Trust, the Registrar said WAEC will not seek permission from the government to arm its personnel, but it is expedient to cry out to let the populace understand the danger the examination body and its supervisors are facing from candidates, who are hell bent in perpetrating examination malpractices.

Uwadiae likened the situation to customs officers being killed by smugglers.

He said “The menace of examination malpractices has taken a new dimension because the lives of our WAEC staff and supervisors are now being threatened. It is like the case of customs officers who were being killed by smugglers and the government had to order its officers to start carrying guns.

“In our own case, we won’t asked that our staff be armed with guns but we must make it known to the world that some of the private candidates writing our exams now bring guns to the examination halls while some even drugged the drinks given to their supervisors,"

Exam bodies in Nigeria have been devising different means to cub examination malpractices but with this new method of drugging supervisors and bringing guns to exam centres, WAEC, NECO and JAMB will have to devise better strategy to control it.