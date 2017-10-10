Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC raises alarm over candidates who bring guns to exam hall

WAEC Council raises alarm over candidates who drug supervisors and bring guns to exam hall

WAEC Registrar likens the situation to customs officers being killed by smugglers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Secondary School students writing exams. play

Secondary School students writing exams.

(Ekiti State Government)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Exam Malpractice is getting to a more dangerous level as candidates now allegedly bring guns to exam hall and drug supervisors to make cheating easy.

The Registrar of  West African Examination Council (WAEC), Uyi Uwadiae has raised alarm on the new exam malpractice strategy some private candidates have devised.

Uwadiae while speaking at the convocation of an international summit on examination malpractice in Lagos said the new cheating strategy is threatening the lives of WAEC officials and supervisors.

According to Daily Trust, the Registrar said WAEC will not seek permission from the government to arm its personnel, but it is expedient to cry out to let the populace understand the danger the examination body and its supervisors are facing from candidates, who are hell bent in perpetrating examination malpractices.

Uwadiae likened the situation to customs officers being killed by smugglers.

He said “The menace of examination malpractices has taken a new dimension because the lives of our WAEC staff and supervisors are now being threatened. It is like the case of customs officers who were being killed by smugglers and the government had to order its officers to start carrying guns.

“In our own case, we won’t asked that our staff be armed with guns but we must make it known to the world that some of the private candidates writing our exams now bring guns to the examination halls while some even drugged the drinks given to their supervisors,"

ALSO READ: Two Corp member drown in Nassarawa

Exam bodies in Nigeria have been devising different means to cub examination malpractices but with this new method of drugging supervisors and bringing guns to exam centres, WAEC, NECO and JAMB will have to devise better strategy to control it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 UNILAG Law student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late VC...bullet
2 NOUN 5 things you should know about National Open University of Nigeriabullet
3 UNILAG University says story of student rusticated for dancing with...bullet

Related Articles

Ali Cynthia Chinechere Student with 9 distinctions in WASSCE gets scholarship to read medicine
Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz From Kano to Russia, this fine Nigerian clinches the best award at Russian Medical School
New Curriculum Subject FG is bringing back History to primary, secondary schools
Free Wi-Fi For Tertiary Institutions University students can now enjoy free internet on campus
Nyesom Wike Rivers shuts 1,886 illegal schools
Learning With Tears This picture confirms the poor state of education in Nassarawa state
LASU Lagos State University fires 15 lecturers for different acts of misconducts
In Enugu LG to pay WAEC fees for 200 students

Student Pulse

Pulse
NYSC Two Corp members drown in Nassarawa
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.
In Kaduna 21780 teachers fail Primary 4 test as Government plans to recruit qualified teachers
Roman Osaghale, Development and Education Researcher
Public & Private School Education Education researcher advocates same school for rich and poor man's kid
Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti
Pulse Opinion How many more students would die before our institutions get better clinics?