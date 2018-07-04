WAEC announces release of SSCE results, here's how to check

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC is set to release the result of Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination SSCE results on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The Council's Head of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu announced on Tuesday evening on Twitter that the 2018 May/June WASSCE results will be released on Wednesday afternoon.

Ojijeogwu tweeted: The results of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 will be released in the afternoon tomorrow. Stay tuned for the updates.

The 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination which started on March 27 end on May 15, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Council recently assured candidates of its commitment to releasing exam results in 45 days.

However, 50 days after the final papers of the 2018 WASSCE, WAEC is releasing the results.

How to check your result

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

3. Select the Type of Examination

4. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card

6. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.