Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC announces release of SSCE results, here's how to check

WASSCE 2018 WAEC announces release of SSCE results, here's how to check

WAEC's Head of Public Affairs announced on Twitter that 2018 SSCE results will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WAEC confirms release of SSCE results, here's how to check play

WAEC registers 1.5m candidates for 2018 WASSCE

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC is set to release the result of Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination SSCE results on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The Council's Head of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu announced on Tuesday evening on Twitter that the 2018 May/June WASSCE results will be released on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Ojijeogwu tweeted: The results of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 will be released in the afternoon tomorrow. Stay tuned for the updates.

The 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination which started on March 27 end on May 15, 2018.

ALSO READ: Meet 14-yr-old pupil with incredible result in WASSCE and JAMB

Meanwhile, the Council recently assured candidates of its commitment to releasing exam results in 45 days.

42 students to miss SSCE because of stolen registration fees play

42 students in Bayelsa may  miss the 2018 SSCE because their registration fees were stolen.

(Buzznigeria)

 

However, 50 days after the final papers of the 2018 WASSCE, WAEC is releasing the results.

How to check your result

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

3. Select the Type of Examination

4. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card

6. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 JAMB Cut-off mark for 2018 UTME is 140 for universities, 120 for...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Ogunsanya Fuad Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m
Examination Malpractice 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about
Exam Malpractice WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers online
Free Education UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian students, others
Hustling Student steals phone to pay for WAEC
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak
In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
Lagos State University Best graduating student's first WAEC result was full of F9s

Student Pulse

Bright black student
Makinde Kayode Meet 14-yr-old pupil with incredible results in WASSCE and UTME
Nigerian students in Cambridge University protest over herdsmen crisis
Plateau Killings Nigerian students in Cambridge University protest over herdsmen crisis
These Nigerian students are building an airplane in Mexico [VIDEO]
Young Aeronautical Engineers These Nigerian students are building an airplane in Mexico [VIDEO]
First class is not cheap in LASU- VC
LASU University gets new Registrar, Bursar