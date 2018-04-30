VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook

news

The Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof Yahuza Bello, has advised Nigerian students to promote folklores on social media.

Bello gave the advice at the 4th Annual Congress and 13th Nigerian Folklore Society Conference on Monday in Kano.

According to him, the social media folklores should be aimed at inculcating moral discipline and uplifting the cultural heritage of Nigerian people all over the world.

Bello said there was an urgent need for students to adhere to the ethics of writing in any Nigerian Language, especially on folklores.

ALSO READ: 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria

“The folklore society is one of the oldest in Nigeria, but due to so many challenges, it had not been functioning effectively.

“The leadership of the society need to embark on such conference every year to speedily revive it for the benefit of the Nigerian students,’’

Folklore society President urged students to teach morals

Also speaking at the event, the National President of the Folklore Society, Dr Bukar Usman said folklore is one of the best traditional ways of conveying a message, especially to children to teach them how to avoid negative things at their young age.

Usman, therefore, called on parents, especially the women to inculcate such culture as part of imparting very good moral upbringing to their children.