VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Prof. Kolawole Salako has begged the Federal Government not to scrap management courses in specialised universities.

The VC appealed to the government on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Senate Chamber of the university while briefing newsmen about the 30th anniversary of the institution.

Due to the Federal Government decision to scrap management courses at Federal Universities of Technology and Agriculture across the country, Salako said for about two session, FUNAAB has not admitted students to study Accountancy, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and other management courses in the institution.

FG announces its decision to scrap management courses in specialised universities in 2017

Recall that in 2017, the Federal Government ordered the scrapping of management courses in specialised varsities in the country.

This was followed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu's instruction to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board “to delete all such courses on its portal.”

The Minister thereafter directed all specialised universities in the country to stick to the core mandates for which they were set up.

However, FUNAAB Vice-Chancellor said efforts were being made to get the FG to rescind the decision, adding that it would have been better if management courses had not started in the institution.

“We are talking to the stakeholders. We believe they will listen to us. It is a headache for us to disband the staff.

“Concerning the issue of the running of management courses here, it would have been better if we had not started. We are trying our best to bring back the college. But the issue is beyond the vice-chancellor,” he said.

The Federal University of Agriculture is one of the specialised tertiary institutions in Nigeria, established to develop and promote the agricultural industry in Nigeria.