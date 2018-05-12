Home > Communities > Student >

US varsity urged to punish student who harassed Nigerian student

#ExpelSarahBraasch Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate

Sarah Braasch reportedly called Police on Lolade, for taking a nap in the common room and Twitter users are calling for her expulsion from Yale University.

  • Published:
Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate play

The Nigerian student, Lolade and the student, Sarah who racially abused her at Yale University

(CNN)
The racial abuse a Nigerian student, Lolade Siyonbola suffered in the hand of a white student, Sarah Braasch is already attracting reactions from social media.

Following the Nigerian student's post on Facebook about how Sarah harassed and racially abused her by calling the Police on her for taking a nap in their school common room, Tweeter users have been calling on Yale University to punish the white student with #ExpelSarahBraasch.

Nigerian student suffers racial abuse in Yale University in US play

Lolade Siyonbola, a Nigerian student suffers racial abuse in Yale University in US

(Punch)

 

In her Facebook post, Siyonbola says she was taking a nap in the students’ common room when a White student she identifies as Sarah Braasch called the campus Police to come and arrest her.

She wrote: Sarah Braasch, Philosophy PhD student, called the cops on my friend a few months ago for getting lost in my building. Today she messed—again—with the wrong one.

However, Yale University is being urged on Twitter to expel Sarah Braasch as many of the tag her a White supremacist having called the Police on Black student twice.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

 

 

However, reacting to the racial abuse Lolade suffered, the dean of Yale’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Lynn Cooley, reportedly said in an email to students on Tuesday: “Incidents like that of last night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place,”

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

