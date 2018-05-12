news

The racial abuse a Nigerian student, Lolade Siyonbola suffered in the hand of a white student, Sarah Braasch is already attracting reactions from social media.

Following the Nigerian student's post on Facebook about how Sarah harassed and racially abused her by calling the Police on her for taking a nap in their school common room, Tweeter users have been calling on Yale University to punish the white student with #ExpelSarahBraasch.

In her Facebook post, Siyonbola says she was taking a nap in the students’ common room when a White student she identifies as Sarah Braasch called the campus Police to come and arrest her.

She wrote: Sarah Braasch, Philosophy PhD student, called the cops on my friend a few months ago for getting lost in my building. Today she messed—again—with the wrong one.

However, Yale University is being urged on Twitter to expel Sarah Braasch as many of the tag her a White supremacist having called the Police on Black student twice.

However, reacting to the racial abuse Lolade suffered, the dean of Yale’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Lynn Cooley, reportedly said in an email to students on Tuesday: “Incidents like that of last night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place,”