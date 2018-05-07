Home > Communities > Student >

US varsity raises $4m to build new University in Nigeria

Nexford University US varsity raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria

Nexford University is planning to build a next-generation University with artificial Intelligence technology for Nigerian students.

  • Published:
US varsity raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria play

Nexford University raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria

(Nexford University)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nexford University has closed a seed round of $4 million in its quest to build a next-generation University in Nigeria.

The US-based institution's project is aimed at building a learning experience that bridges the gap between higher education the global workplace needs.

We as founders believe that lack of education remains the single largest root cause of most world challenges. Our mission is to enable greater social and economic mobility across the world, through education. We are determined to create an innovative learning experience with student interests at the forefront, one that better prepares students for today’s workplace,” said Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO, Nexford University.

US varsity raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria play

Nexford University raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria

(Nexford University )

 

The investor base includes angel investors from across the world, representative of the startup's global ambitions. Investors include Magnify Ventures, which itself is a startup, in addition to angel investors from New York, Dubai, Cairo, Geneva and London.

The seed investment will be used to build the university’s underlying technology which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer students a personalized, engaging and yet affordable learning experience. This phase also includes designing and building a curriculum built from scratch, based on global employer needs. Specific details are yet to be disclosed however the University has indicated Nigeria, Egypt, and Philippines will be among their primary markets. Students in these markets face a severe shortage in high quality yet affordable American universities.

Nexford University’s newly appointed Country Ambassador for Nigeria, Olamidun Majekodunmi, indicated that this is a welcomed move towards more higher education success stories emerging from the continent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sola Fosudo Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his...bullet
2 National Universities Commission NUC may approve 292 new private...bullet
3 Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Nigerian students who...bullet

Related Articles

National Youths Service Corps NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness
University of Lagos UNILAG gets licence to operate TV station
Tertiary Education Institutions Here's why Nigerian Universities rank low in the world
Ahmadu Bello University ABU lecturer develops two herbal antimalarial drugs
 Kano University of Science and Technology KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague
Sola Fosudo Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his lectures
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school
National Universities Commission NUC may approve 292 new private universities soon

Student Pulse

ABU lecturer develops two herbal antimalarial drugs
Ahmadu Bello University ABU lecturer develops two herbal antimalarial drugs
NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness
National Youths Service Corps NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness
UNILAG gets licence to operate TV station
University of Lagos UNILAG gets licence to operate TV station
Here's why Nigerian Universities rank low in the world
Tertiary Education Institutions Here's why Nigerian Universities rank low in the world