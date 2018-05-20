UNN student wins national statistics competition

news

A student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Emmanuel Ugwu has won the Nigeria Statistical Association (NSA) competition organised for statistics students.

Out of 60 final year students of statistics who participated in the competition in Abuja on Friday, May 18, 2018, Ugwu emerged overall best.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, 20 tertiary institutions participated in the competition which held at the National Mathematical Centre (NMC).

While addressing participants of the competition, NSA president, Sidney Onyeagu, said the competition which was centred on probability distribution was aimed at rekindling the interest of students in statistics.

He added that the competition would further build the students’ interest in statistics, as a career prospect as well as improve on their communication and knowledge in certain difficult areas of statistics.

Also addressing the students, Stephen Onah, director/chief executive, National Mathematical Centre (NMC) said the programme was aimed at stimulating the interest of undergraduates in statistics.

Onah said the exercise would also prepare students of statistics to better understand the difficult areas as well as improve their knowledge and confidence in the subject for any global competition.

“In pursuing its mandate, NMC has been organising similar competitions for students of mathematics from Nigerian Universities.

“Also the centre is trying to reactivate competition in computer science, which has been put off due to lack of facilities at the centre” he said.

The winner of the competition, Ugwu, attributed his success to determination, hard work and concentration on the subject area.