University Of Lagos :  Student who danced with VC statue in UNILAG says she was not rusticated

Kimberly said says she does not see reason why the news was reported since the school did not announce her rustication.

  • Published:
University of Lagos student, whose dance video with the statue of late Vice Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe of the institution went viral has reacted to her expulsion rumour.

Kimberly Ofili  a 300 level  student of European language faculty of Art, French department says she does not see reason why the news was reported since the school did not announce her rustication.

"Was there ever a time Unilag announced they rusticated me? So if you didn't here from Unilag that I was rusticated, I don't see the reason why it is an authentic news and for them to even come out to say they never rusticated any student what exactly do you want me to say about it. And I  told you I am writing an exam and I don't know what else you want me to say again. The school authority has already said what they want to say, if I am rusticated I don't think I will be writing exams"

ALSO READ: Two UNILAG lecturers stab postgraduate student

Ofili's danced video went viral on Sunday, October 8 with reports that she was rusticated for dancing sensuously with the statue of Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe.

Reacting to the rumour, the Institution on  Monday, October 9 debunked the news in a post on its Facebook page saying the University is not that mean.

The management therefore urged the students and general public to ignore the rumour.

